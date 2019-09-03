Carmignac Gestion Lowered Albemarle (ALB) Holding by $61.04 Million; Boltwood Capital Management Maintains Holding in Facebook (FB)

Boltwood Capital Management increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 77.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boltwood Capital Management bought 2,912 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 6,693 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.12 million, up from 3,781 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boltwood Capital Management who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $510.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.69% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $182.53. About 6.20 million shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 11/04/2018 – ZUCKERBERG SAYS FACEBOOK HAS 200 PEOPLE WORKING ON COUNTERTERRORISM; 02/04/2018 – Facebook updated its VR avatars to look more ‘lifelike.’ via @verge; 04/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: Facebook CEO says no plans to extend all of European privacy law globally; 28/03/2018 – PLAYBOY – RECENT NEWS ABOUT FACEBOOK’S ALLEGED MISMANAGEMENT OF USERS’ DATA HAS SOLIDIFIED DECISION TO SUSPEND ACTIVITY ON PLATFORM AT THIS TIME; 02/05/2018 – NewsChannel 12: BREAKING: Cambridge Analytica, the Trump-affiliated data firm at the center of Facebook’s worst privacy; 20/03/2018 – Facebook’s value trumps that of two of the world’s biggest financial firms:; 25/04/2018 – WhatsApp, the popular messaging service owned by Facebook Inc, is raising its minimum age from 13 to 16 in Europe to help it comply with new data privacy rules; 14/05/2018 – Former Facebook ad targeting boss Antonio García-Martínez (@antoniogm) answers listener questions on #TooEmbarrassed to Ask: transcript; 14/04/2018 – Facebook isn’t the only tech platform with a fake news problem. Fake reviews are proliferating on Google Maps:; 11/04/2018 – EU’S JOUROVA SAYS TO SPEAK WITH FACEBOOK’S SANDBERG THURSDAY

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 90.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 753,546 shares as the company's stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 79,222 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50M, down from 832,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $60.11. About 771,337 shares traded. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500.

Analysts await Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 24.43% or $0.32 from last year’s $1.31 per share. ALB’s profit will be $166.01M for 9.22 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual EPS reported by Albemarle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.16% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) by 35,771 shares to 433,967 shares, valued at $8.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Regenxbio Inc by 467,869 shares in the quarter, for a total of 639,195 shares, and has risen its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARCO).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4.

Boltwood Capital Management, which manages about $481.07 million and $153.41M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) by 4,637 shares to 4,730 shares, valued at $313,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 12,103 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8,490 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).