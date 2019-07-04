Carmignac Gestion Lifted Its Chemocentryx (CCXI) Position; River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Trimmed Bancolombia Sa (CIB) Holding

Carmignac Gestion increased Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI) stake by 60.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 741,210 shares as Chemocentryx Inc (CCXI)’s stock rose 15.42%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 1.97M shares with $27.30M value, up from 1.22 million last quarter. Chemocentryx Inc now has $516.05 million valuation. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.89. About 240,793 shares traded. ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has risen 11.16% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.73% the S&P500. Some Historical CCXI News: 09/05/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC – QTRLY DILUTED NET LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.19; 09/03/2018 – CCXI PLANS TO START DEVT AVACOPAN IN HIDRADENITIS SUPPURATIVA; 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX SEES 2018 CASH & INVESTMENTS USE $65M-$75M; 09/03/2018 ChemoCentryx 4Q EPS 80c; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Intends to Initiate Clinical Development of Avacopan in Hidradenitis Suppurativa by Yr-En; 09/03/2018 – CCXI TO BEGIN AVACOPAN CLINICAL STUDIES IN HS BY ’18 END; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx 4Q Net $39.7M; 09/03/2018 – CHEMOCENTRYX INC QUARTERLY SHR $0.80; 09/03/2018 – ChemoCentryx Expects to Utilize Between $65M-$75M Cash and Investments in FY18; 09/05/2018 – ChemoCentryx 1Q Loss/Shr 19c

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp decreased Bancolombia Sa (CIB) stake by 67.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp sold 75,700 shares as Bancolombia Sa (CIB)’s stock rose 6.06%. The River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp holds 37,000 shares with $1.89 million value, down from 112,700 last quarter. Bancolombia Sa now has $11.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $50.56. About 96,095 shares traded. Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) has declined 1.00% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.43% the S&P500. Some Historical CIB News: 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q LOANS COP149.65T; 15/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA 1Q NET INCOME COP522B, EST. COP661.37B; 02/04/2018 – GRUPO ARGOS SIGNS COP460B 5 YEARS LOAN WITH BANCOLOMBIA; 10/05/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA PLANS TO SELL UP TO COP2T IN BONDS IN COLOMBIA; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA CFO SPEAKS IN PHONE INTERVIEW FROM MEDELLIN; 12/03/2018 Research Report Identifies Essent Group, BanColombia S.A, Aegon NV, Delphi Technologies, IRSA Inversiones Y Representaciones S; 04/05/2018 – Bancolombia S.A. Announces Filing Of The 2017 Annual Report On Form 20-F; 31/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Avadel Pharmaceuticals, Abeona Therapeutics, BanColombia S.A, Aercap Holdings N.V, Kite; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES FASTER CREDIT GROWTH AFTER COLOMBIA ELECTION; 16/03/2018 – BANCOLOMBIA SEES CREDIT GROWTH OF 8%-10% IN 2018: CFO

Analysts await Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) to report earnings on August, 5 after the close. They expect $0.95 earnings per share, up 13.10% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CIB’s profit will be $218.92M for 13.31 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual earnings per share reported by Bancolombia S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.84% negative EPS growth.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) stake by 6,900 shares to 48,630 valued at $4.47M in 2019Q1. It also upped Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) stake by 17,200 shares and now owns 245,017 shares. Whirlpool Corp (NYSE:WHR) was raised too.

Among 4 analysts covering ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ChemoCentryx had 6 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 12 by H.C. Wainwright. The stock has “Buy” rating by Leerink Swann on Thursday, February 14. The stock has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital on Wednesday, March 27.

Carmignac Gestion decreased Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 844,947 shares to 469,237 valued at $13.34 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) stake by 180,634 shares and now owns 514,965 shares. 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) was reduced too.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 insider sales for $1.38 million activity. 20,170 shares were sold by Schall Thomas J., worth $242,370 on Monday, January 7. KANAYA SUSAN M also sold $457,747 worth of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) on Tuesday, January 22. Cappel Markus J. also sold $74,079 worth of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold CCXI shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 33.34 million shares or 22.88% more from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spark Inv Mgmt reported 0.12% stake. California Pub Employees Retirement Sys reported 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Element Capital Limited Com accumulated 11,906 shares. Dorsey Wright Associate invested in 585 shares or 0% of the stock. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability holds 22,364 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wasatch Advisors holds 0.37% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) or 2.46 million shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 13,053 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 127,125 shares stake. D E Shaw & Inc holds 0% or 126,359 shares. Bvf Inc Il stated it has 1.46M shares. Sei Invests Com owns 70,594 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon owns 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) for 133,619 shares. Strs Ohio has 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Ameriprise Financial Incorporated invested in 261,396 shares. Moreover, Invesco Limited has 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI).