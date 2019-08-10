Carmignac Gestion Lifted Its Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Stake; Mairs & Power Upped By $5.12 Million Its Charles Schwab (SCHW) Holding

Carmignac Gestion increased Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) stake by 53.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 1.08M shares as Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI)’s stock rose 0.37%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 3.10M shares with $141.16M value, up from 2.02 million last quarter. Activision Blizzard Inc now has $36.81 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $48.06. About 10.67 million shares traded or 59.55% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr Adj EPS $2.46; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CEO SAYS FORNITE GAME IS EXPANDING GAMING MARKET; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION CFO SAYS SAYS FORNITE HAS CAUSED `NEAR TERM IMPACT’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees Yr EPS $1.79; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 REV $7,355 MLN; 16/04/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD SAYS IS PARTNERING WITH NIELSEN TO MEASURE AND VALUE ESPORTS BRAND INVESTMENTS ACROSS THE CO’S MULTIPLE LEAGUES & TITLES; 03/05/2018 – ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC SEES CY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.46

Mairs & Power Inc increased Charles Schwab (SCHW) stake by 12.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mairs & Power Inc acquired 121,957 shares as Charles Schwab (SCHW)’s stock declined 5.14%. The Mairs & Power Inc holds 1.08 million shares with $46.29 million value, up from 960,680 last quarter. Charles Schwab now has $48.20 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $36.87. About 13.03M shares traded or 36.78% up from the average. The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) has declined 15.78% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical SCHW News: 08/05/2018 – Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury Daily Inflows $126.5M; 24/04/2018 – Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Goes Below 200D-MA; 16/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.55; 25/04/2018 – Charles Schwab CEO Sees Competition Among Traders, Indexes, and Advice Side (Video); 25/05/2018 – Schwab International Equity ETF Goes Below 50-D-MA: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 14/03/2018 – SCHWAB FEB. NET NEW ASSETS TOTALED $21.3B; 03/05/2018 – Charles Schwab Creates Digital Accelerator Hubs in Austin and San Francisco; 20/03/2018 – FEDERAL RESERVE SAYS IT APPROVES APPLICATION BY CHARLES SCHWAB CORP SCHW.N TO ACQUIRE CHARLES SCHWAB TRUST BANK OF HENDERSON, NEVADA; 14/03/2018 – CHARLES SCHWAB CORP – TOTAL CLIENT ASSETS WERE $3.33 TRILLION AS OF MONTH-END FEBRUARY, UP 15% FROM FEBRUARY 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 89 investors sold ATVI shares while 195 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 220 raised stakes. 644.31 million shares or 2.16% less from 658.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 0.13% or 42,870 shares. Csat Inv Advisory LP has invested 0% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Cognios holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 51,600 shares. Delta Asset Lc Tn invested in 0.01% or 1,400 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has 1.59M shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Liability holds 0.09% or 212,269 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement System reported 0.06% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Boston Limited Com accumulated 7,868 shares. First City Management Inc owns 5,950 shares. Teacher Retirement Systems Of Texas has 0.06% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Tarbox Family Office holds 0.01% or 304 shares in its portfolio. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd Com reported 452,015 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Ltd has invested 0.56% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). First Foundation Advsr accumulated 7,914 shares. Hsbc Holdings Public Ltd Co invested in 0.06% or 683,726 shares.

Carmignac Gestion decreased Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA) stake by 51,441 shares to 245,171 valued at $11.22M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Noble Energy Inc (NYSE:NBL) stake by 447,500 shares and now owns 882,919 shares. Albemarle Corp (NYSE:ALB) was reduced too.

Among 9 analysts covering Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Activision Blizzard had 24 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) earned “Hold” rating by Bernstein on Wednesday, February 13. The stock of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Bank of America. Cowen & Co maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Wednesday, February 13 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy” rating. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of ATVI in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Tuesday, February 19. As per Wednesday, February 13, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Morgan Stanley.

Since March 12, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $4.30 million activity. NOLAN PETER J bought $4.30 million worth of stock or 100,000 shares.

Among 9 analysts covering Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Charles Schwab had 16 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Tuesday, July 9. UBS maintained it with “Sell” rating and $37 target in Monday, June 24 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 11 with “Overweight”. Argus Research maintained the shares of SCHW in report on Wednesday, July 17 with “Buy” rating. J.P. Morgan maintained The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, June 18. Raymond James maintained it with “Buy” rating and $46 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $215,617 activity. Goldfarb Mark A had bought 2,595 shares worth $100,367 on Monday, August 5. Another trade for 2,500 shares valued at $115,250 was made by Ruffel Charles A. on Friday, May 3.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.71, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold SCHW shares while 235 reduced holdings. 109 funds opened positions while 346 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.15% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bragg Fincl Advisors reported 9,093 shares. Glenmede Na holds 418,338 shares. Smithfield Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,070 shares. Findlay Park Prtn Llp reported 4.92 million shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 1.04% stake. Riggs Asset Managment Communication Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 450 shares. Moreover, Chemical Comml Bank has 0.26% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Spectrum Mngmt Grp Inc has 1,071 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And owns 0.01% invested in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW) for 21,667 shares. Liberty Mngmt, a Michigan-based fund reported 31,996 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company owns 172,417 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems reported 1.60M shares stake. Germany-based Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.16% in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Toth Financial Advisory reported 0.01% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Ny has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW).

