Carmignac Gestion Lifted Holding in Cara Therapeutics (CARA) by $4.59 Million; Immunogen (IMGN) Shareholder Spark Investment Management Has Upped Its Holding by $372,780 as Stock Declined

Spark Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Immunogen Inc (IMGN) by 540.1% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spark Investment Management Llc bought 186,390 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The hedge fund held 220,900 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $479,000, up from 34,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spark Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Immunogen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $475.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.94% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $3.17. About 1.51 million shares traded. ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) has declined 76.42% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 76.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IMGN News: 24/03/2018 – lmmunoGen Presents Data from FORWARD Il Assessment of Mirvetuximab Soravtansine in Combination with Pembrolizumab at the Society of Gynecologic Oncology Annual Meeting; 04/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN INC – ON TRACK FOR TOP-LINE RESULTS IN FORWARD l PHASE 3 TRIAL OF MIRVETUXIMAB SORAVTANSINE IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 15/05/2018 – Baker Bros Advisors LP Exits Position in ImmunoGen; 02/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Announces Webcast of Presentation at Deutsche Bank’s 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 02/05/2018 – Novartis: Sandoz receives complete response letter from the US FDA for proposed biosimilar rituximab; 15/05/2018 – Parisi Healthcare Management Announces the Appointment of M. Katherine Reller as Senior Vice President, Quality and Interim Services; 20/03/2018 – GSK STARTS PHASE III STUDY OF BENLYSTA, RITUXIMAB COMBINATION; 17/05/2018 – ImmunoGen Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 04/05/2018 – IMMUNOGEN 1Q LOSS/SHR 30C, EST. LOSS/SHR 28C; 04/05/2018 – Immunogen Backs 2018 Rev $60M-$65M

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by 50.41% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 218,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The institutional investor held 652,742 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.03 million, up from 433,967 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.09B market cap company. The stock increased 1.26% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $23.3. About 670,147 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 23/05/2018 – VFMCRP AND CARA THERAPEUTICS TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALISE CR845 INJECTION FOR CHRONIC KIDNEY DISEASE-ASSOCIATED PRURITUS; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – SYSTEM SALES GREW $133.8 MLN TO $774.9 MLN FOR 14 WEEKS ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 23/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics and Vifor Fresenius Medical Care Renal Pharma (VFMCRP) Enter into Ex-U.S. Licensing Agreement to Commercializ; 10/04/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Announces Participation in 2018 Spring Clinical Meetings of the National Kidney Foundation; 12/03/2018 – Sen. Hassan: Senator Hassan Leads Roundtable Discussion on Importance of Passing Bipartisan CARA 2.0 Act to Support Public; 15/03/2018 – Rep. Tom MacArt: MacArthur Cosponsors Bipartisan CARA 2.0 Legislation; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.45; 14/03/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics Presenting at Conference May 16

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.57, from 1.14 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold CARA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 24.80 million shares or 19.04% more from 20.83 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dafna Capital Management Ltd accumulated 1.66% or 205,011 shares. Blackrock Inc has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Alphamark Advisors owns 1,465 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). New York-based Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Lpl Financial Lc holds 136,972 shares. Raymond James reported 24,591 shares stake. 70 are held by Gradient Invests Limited Liability Corp. Creative Planning stated it has 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Ameritas Invest Partners Inc holds 0% or 2,765 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd, New York-based fund reported 28,760 shares. Metropolitan Life Company New York holds 11,374 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA). Panagora Asset, Massachusetts-based fund reported 483 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & Com has 0% invested in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) for 137,742 shares.

More notable recent Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “DIAGNOS Receives Medical Device Marketing Authorization from the Saudi Food and Drug Authority to commercialize CARA in Saudi Arabia – Nasdaq” on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Better Buy: GW Pharmaceuticals vs. Cara Therapeutics – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Here’s Why Cara Therapeutics Stock Rose as Much as 13.9% Today – Nasdaq” on March 13, 2019. More interesting news about Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Is Cara Therapeutics a Buy Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE) by 22,564 shares to 178,892 shares, valued at $6.45M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Holding Corp by 81,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 263,123 shares, and cut its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX).

Spark Investment Management Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $1.44B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kura Oncology Inc by 34,300 shares to 30,400 shares, valued at $598,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acorda Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ACOR) by 322,016 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,084 shares, and cut its stake in Avrobio Inc.