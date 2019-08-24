Carmignac Gestion Increased Stake in Constellation Brands (STZ) as Share Price Declined; Granahan Investment Management Increased Its Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) Holding by $478,776 as Market Valuation Rose

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Sotherly Hotels (SOHO) by 48.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 79,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.42% . The hedge fund held 245,101 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.67 million, up from 165,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Sotherly Hotels for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $95.58M market cap company. It closed at $6.72 lastly. It is up 2.31% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.31% the S&P500. Some Historical SOHO News: 08/03/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Plans for Tampa Hotel; to Join Hilton’s Tapestry Collection; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividends; 05/03/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS REPORTS PURCHASE OF HYATT CENTRIC ARLINGTON; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels 1Q FFO 29c/Shr; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC QUARTERLY ADJUSTED FFO AVAILABLE TO COMMON HOLDERS PER SHARE AND UNIT $0.31; 08/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Sees 2018 Rev $167.8M-$169.1M; 02/04/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Inc. Relaunches Wilmington Hotel as Hotel Ballast; 08/05/2018 – SOTHERLY HOTELS INC – SEES 2018 HOTEL EBITDA MARGIN BETWEEN 31.4 PCT AND 31.6 PCT; 05/03/2018 Sotherly Hotels Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Hyatt Centric Arlington; 01/05/2018 – Sotherly Hotels Raises Dividend to 12c Vs. 11.5c

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 16.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 288,570 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 2.03M shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $356.27M, up from 1.74 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.56% or $3.15 during the last trading session, reaching $198.51. About 870,026 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands 4Q Adjusted EBIT $546M; 27/03/2018 – Xtensifi Partners with Constellation Digital Partners to Release Aquarius, Open Digital Banking Platform; 20/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION TO INVEST $900M IN MEXICO PLANT TO BOOST OUTPUT; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Beer Sales Up 9%-11%; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Sees FY19 Tax Rate About 19%; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS BOOSTS QTR DIV; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS INC SEES FISCAL 2019 REPORTED BASIS EPS OF $9.38 TO $9.68; 29/03/2018 – STZ CEO: MODELO ESPECIAL NOW NO.1 BEER IN CALIFORNIA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.70, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 86 investors sold STZ shares while 174 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 129.74 million shares or 4.11% less from 135.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great Lakes Advisors Lc reported 6,108 shares stake. Veritable Limited Partnership owns 4,423 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Uss Investment Ltd reported 1.39% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Webster Savings Bank N A has invested 0.45% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Limited accumulated 4,473 shares. Suntrust Banks owns 0.01% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 14,671 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Grp Incorporated (Ca) invested in 0.3% or 3,994 shares. Virginia-based Quantitative Invest Ltd has invested 0.14% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Us Bankshares De, Minnesota-based fund reported 39,010 shares. Tiemann Invest Advsr Lc accumulated 2,075 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Ny State Teachers Retirement holds 253,052 shares. Sand Hill Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.22% or 12,522 shares. Altavista Wealth holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 5,591 shares. Moreover, Beaumont Financial Prns Ltd Llc has 0.04% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,134 shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 1,866 shares to 269,440 shares, valued at $153.74 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) by 180,634 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,965 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Okta Inc by 130,696 shares to 47,612 shares, valued at $3.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) by 38,051 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,074 shares, and cut its stake in James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR).