Carmignac Gestion Increased Stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) by $1.28 Million; Hess (HES) Holder Reaves W H & Company Trimmed Position by $812,700 as Market Value Rose

Reaves W H & Company Inc decreased its stake in Hess Corporation (HES) by 49.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc sold 12,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.74% . The institutional investor held 13,205 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $839,000, down from 26,105 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Hess Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.51% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $60.13. About 3.13M shares traded or 5.27% up from the average. Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) has risen 0.25% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.25% the S&P500. Some Historical HES News: 08/03/2018 – Elliott Management supports Hess buyback on eve of proxy deadline; 09/03/2018 – Fitch: Hess Share Buyback Plan in Advance of Considerable Offshore Guyana Development Cap Spending; 08/03/2018 – HESS CORP – INTENDS TO FUND REPURCHASES FROM EXISTING CASH AND PROCEEDS FROM ANNOUNCED ASSET SALES; 25/04/2018 – HESS CORP HES.N SAYS ‘PRETTY CONFIDENT’ CAN MEET 2018 GOALS WITH MINIMUM COST INFLATION; 25/04/2018 – HESS SEES FY 2018 E&P CAPITAL & EXPLORATORY EXPENDITURES $2.1B; 06/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Hess Corporation (HES) Investors; 10/05/2018 – Hess at Citi Global Energy & Utilities Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – School Library: Exclusive Cover Reveal! SWING by Kwame Alexander and Mary Rand Hess; 08/03/2018 – Hess Announces $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 26/04/2018 – Hess Acquires Interest in New Acreage Offshore Guyana

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) by 18.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 182,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.06% . The institutional investor held 1.15M shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.37M, up from 967,376 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.36 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $6.64. About 162,786 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 16/04/2018 – Salesforce to Power Personalized Customer Engagement for Arcos Dorados; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q Rev $802.8M; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q EPS 33c; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 14/03/2018 Arcos Dorados Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) by 468,120 shares to 1.42 million shares, valued at $116.36 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 254,772 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.85M shares, and cut its stake in Affimed Nv (NASDAQ:AFMD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 39 investors sold HES shares while 144 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 250.00 million shares or 0.98% more from 247.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 142,734 shares. Freestone Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 7,500 shares stake. Prudential Pcl reported 89,489 shares. 77,200 are owned by Barometer Capital. Aqr Management Lc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 47,670 shares. Moreover, Riverhead Llc has 0.02% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 7,277 shares. Cibc Asset holds 0.01% or 25,621 shares. Natixis holds 0.13% or 257,092 shares. Waratah Advsrs Ltd invested in 85,822 shares. 207,026 are held by Hsbc Public. Linscomb Williams invested 0.1% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Chevy Chase Tru Holding owns 0.06% invested in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) for 212,775 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES). Tudor Et Al accumulated 7,950 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers Lc holds 0.04% in Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) or 60,896 shares.

Analysts await Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.20 EPS, down 152.63% or $0.58 from last year’s $0.38 per share. After $-0.09 actual EPS reported by Hess Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 122.22% negative EPS growth.