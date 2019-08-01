Carmignac Gestion Increased Position in Jd.Com (JD) by $59.34 Million; Servicenow (NOW) Market Value Rose While Jericho Capital Asset Management LP Lowered Position by $16.73 Million

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp sold 68,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The hedge fund held 545,642 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.50M, down from 613,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $52.15B market cap company. The stock increased 1.33% or $3.7 during the last trading session, reaching $281.09. About 952,285 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 55.13% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.13% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – SERVICENOW 1Q REV. $589.2M, EST. $571.1M; 07/05/2018 – Talkdesk Announces Integration of Enterprise Contact Center Platform with ServiceNow; 10/05/2018 – Engage ESM Launches New ServiceNow Integration for Amazon Web Services to Improve Enterprise Productivity and Governance; 18/04/2018 – Accenture Positioned as Overall Leader in HfS Blueprint for ServiceNow Services; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow: Frank Slootman Decided to Step Down as Chair and Board Member; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePI Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 12/04/2018 – Astound Integrates with ServiceNow to Make Every App Intelligent with AI-Driven Automation; 07/05/2018 – CloudBees Integration Now Certified in the ServiceNow Store; Company Sponsors Knowledge18; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow Sees FY GAAP Subscription Revenue $2.4 Billion to $2.42 Billion; 08/05/2018 – KPMG attains ‘Winner’s Circle’ status in HfS Blueprint report: ServiceNow Services 2018

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Jd.Com Inc (JD) by 25.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 1.98M shares as the company’s stock declined 0.96% . The institutional investor held 9.68M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291.87 million, up from 7.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Jd.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $51.08B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $30.47. About 3.23 million shares traded. JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) has declined 14.93% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.93% the S&P500. Some Historical JD News: 16/03/2018 – JD.com’s finance arm is looking to raise about $1.9 billion in fresh equity; 10/04/2018 – Swiss watchmaker Audemars Piguet makes China push, on track to hit 2018 sales target; 16/03/2018 – CHINA’S JD.COM JD.O FINANCE UNIT LOOKING TO RAISE ABOUT $1.9 BLN THAT COULD VALUE IT AT MORE THAN $20 BLN; 18/04/2018 – Tencent, JD.com to join CNY 3 billion LeTV rescue, sources say; 22/05/2018 – Zuckerberg Media, JD.com and Glossier to Speak at NRF’s Shop.org 2018 Conference; 19/04/2018 – JIANGSU HONGDOU INDUSTRIAL 600400.SS SAYS IT SIGNS STRATEGIC AGREEMENT WITH JD.COM; 08/05/2018 – JD Com 1Q Adj EPS 11c; 22/05/2018 – Professor Dingbo Xu Joins JD.com’s Board of Directors; 24/04/2018 – LESHI INTERNET SIGNS STRATEGIC PACT WITH JD.COM UNIT; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: JD.com’s finance unit aims to raise $1.9 billion, valuation set to double

More notable recent JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is JD.com (JD) Stock Outpacing Its Retail-Wholesale Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on July 03, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Renewable Natural Gas Bill Signed by Governor Kate Brown – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why the 2019 Rally of JD Stock Isnâ€™t Over Yet – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: China Life Insurance, Qudian, Hexindai, JD.com and China Eastern Airlines – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “JD Stock Is About to Party Like Itâ€™s 2017 – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.13 million shares to 4.53 million shares, valued at $36.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Qiagen N.V. by 210,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,191 shares, and cut its stake in Propetro Holding Corp.

Jericho Capital Asset Management Lp, which manages about $3.07 billion and $2.21 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sea Ltd by 6.07 million shares to 7.79M shares, valued at $183.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.1 in 2018Q4.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $7.06 million activity. Shares for $468,369 were sold by Desai Chirantan Jitendra. $22.01 million worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) was sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. Shares for $1.71M were sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. On Friday, February 1 the insider MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M. WADORS PATRICIA L sold 6,884 shares worth $1.53 million.

