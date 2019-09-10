Carmignac Gestion Increased Position in Cresud S.A. (CRESY) by $856,207 as Market Value Rose; Cognizant Technology So (CTSH) Holder Brandes Investment Partners LP Raised Holding

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Cresud S.A. (CRESY) by 17.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 77,837 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.32% . The institutional investor held 529,948 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.14 million, up from 452,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Cresud S.A. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $303.15M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $6.38. About 151,794 shares traded. Cresud Sociedad AnÃ³nima Comercial, Inmobiliaria, Financiera y Agropecuaria (NASDAQ:CRESY) has declined 37.28% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.28% the S&P500. Some Historical CRESY News: 14/05/2018 – CRESUD 9-MONTH NET ARS10.6B; 09/03/2018 Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on US Ecology, MDC Partners, British American Tobacco p.l.c, TRI Pointe Group, Cresud

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Cognizant Technology So (CTSH) by 29.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 33,093 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 146,834 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.64M, up from 113,741 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Cognizant Technology So for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 2.03M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 24/05/2018 – Cognizant Interactive Among Top of Ad Age’s Agency Report 2018 Rankings; 02/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Buys Privately-Held Hedera Consulting for Undisclosed Terms; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP – WILL FUND ASR PROGRAM ON MARCH 14, 2018 FROM CASH ON HAND AND ITS EXISTING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.55, REV VIEW $16.23 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT CFO – “THIS UPDATED INTERPRETATION OF THE GILTI PROVISION IS ESTIMATED TO HAVE A FULL YEAR EPS IMPACT OF $0.09 PER SHARE” – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – COGNIZANT LAUNCHES $300M ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK; 26/03/2018 – Cognizant Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – COGNIZANT AND A CONSORTIUM OF INDIAN LIFE INSURERS ANNOUNCED THAT THEY HAVE DEVELOPED A BLOCKCHAIN SOLUTION TO FACILITATE CROSS-COMPANY DATA-SHARING; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions 1Q Net $520M; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) by 513,014 shares to 431,567 shares, valued at $219.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vipshop Holdings Ltd (NYSE:VIPS) by 1.13M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.53M shares, and cut its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS).

Brandes Investment Partners Lp, which manages about $26.91B and $4.30 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Toyota Motor Corp (NYSE:TM) by 3,316 shares to 101,667 shares, valued at $12.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank New York Mellon Co (NYSE:BK) by 54,037 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.73 million shares, and cut its stake in Owens & Minor Inc New (NYSE:OMI).

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.