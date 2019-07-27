Carmignac Gestion Increased Its Yy (YY) Stake; Glacier Peak Capital Has Cut By $1.75 Million Its Facebook Class A (FB) Holding

Carmignac Gestion increased Yy Inc (YY) stake by 9.09% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 16,262 shares as Yy Inc (YY)’s stock declined 2.48%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 195,201 shares with $16.40M value, up from 178,939 last quarter. Yy Inc now has $5.08B valuation. The stock decreased 2.43% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $64.34. About 1.40M shares traded or 25.53% up from the average. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 35.52% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.95% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q EARNINGS PER ADS $1.77; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – NUMBER OF ADSS PROPOSED TO BE OFFERED, SOLD AND DOLLAR AMOUNT PROPOSED TO BE RAISED IN PROPOSED IPO OF HUYA INC HAVE NOT YET BEEN DETERMINED; 05/03/2018 – YY INC – HUYA SUBMITTED DRAFT REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM F-1 ON A CONFIDENTIAL BASIS TO U.S. SEC FOR POSSIBLE IPO OF ADSS; 08/03/2018 – YY ANNOUNCED HUYA UNIT RECEIVED STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM TENCE; 08/03/2018 – YY: Total Amount Raised in This Round Is About $461.6 Million; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 05/03/2018 – YY INC 4Q ADJ EARNINGS PER ADS $2.27; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 05/03/2018 YY 4Q Rev $557.4M

Glacier Peak Capital Llc decreased Facebook Inc. Class A (FB) stake by 36.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Glacier Peak Capital Llc sold 10,518 shares as Facebook Inc. Class A (FB)’s stock rose 13.53%. The Glacier Peak Capital Llc holds 18,270 shares with $3.05 million value, down from 28,788 last quarter. Facebook Inc. Class A now has $570.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $199.75. About 24.43M shares traded or 44.62% up from the average. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has declined 0.20% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.63% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 03/04/2018 – Trump’s Campaign Said It Was Better at Facebook. Facebook Agrees; 23/04/2018 – TABLE-Hedge fund managers’ investment picks from Sohn conference; 21/03/2018 – ACADEMIC LINKED TO CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA SAYS IT IS POSSIBLE THE DATA l HARVESTED WAS USED FOR THE U.S. PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION-BBC; 19/03/2018 – Facebook’s high-profile head of security Alex Stamos is said to be leaving in August after clashing with other execs over Russia; 24/05/2018 – Facebook has always shared the principles of the EU’s strict data protection law Mark Zuckerberg says; 22/03/2018 – HUNGARY PM ORBAN COMMENTS ON FACEBOOK SCANDAL IN VIDEO POST; 04/04/2018 – Facebook’s CTO mentioned this in an update on changes Facebook is making to tools used by third-party developers; 12/04/2018 – New York Post: Facebook is the least-trusted tech company by a country mile; 25/04/2018 – Facebook says Europe’s new data privacy rules won’t hurt its business – too much The rules may impact user growth in Europe, but otherwise Facebook doesn’t seem worried; 13/05/2018 – Facebook is akin to a dictatorship. Time for it to grow up

Carmignac Gestion decreased Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) stake by 81,029 shares to 296,506 valued at $32.90M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Zayo Group Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) stake by 844,947 shares and now owns 469,237 shares. Line Corp was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering YY (NASDAQ:YY), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. YY had 9 analyst reports since January 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Nomura downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Tuesday, January 29 report. Nomura maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Daiwa Securities maintained YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. Nomura upgraded YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) rating on Thursday, May 30. Nomura has “Buy” rating and $7700 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.71 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 70 investors sold FB shares while 592 reduced holdings. 174 funds opened positions while 590 raised stakes. 1.69 billion shares or 2.26% less from 1.73 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eulav Asset Mngmt accumulated 145,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Baskin has invested 2.44% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Gmt stated it has 0.81% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). 114,354 are held by Bancshares Of The West. Capital Planning Ltd reported 32,483 shares. Covey Cap Advisors Llc reported 13,552 shares. 10 stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Kensico Cap Mngmt Corporation holds 2.76% or 840,600 shares. Sand Hill Glob Advsr Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.78% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB). Rh Dinel Investment Counsel holds 16,425 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt holds 1,350 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel reported 263,400 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP owns 6,747 shares. Meyer Handelman Comm has 7,600 shares. Carret Asset Management Limited Company stated it has 1.01% in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Among 16 analysts covering Facebook (NASDAQ:FB), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 94% are positive. Facebook had 38 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, January 31 the stock rating was maintained by Nomura with “Neutral”. The firm has “Hold” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, March 14. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, January 31. The stock of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Monday, March 18. Jefferies maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) on Tuesday, April 9 with “Overweight” rating. Guggenheim upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $200 target in Thursday, April 4 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, June 19. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Thursday, January 31 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Rosenblatt on Tuesday, March 5.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $3.19 million activity. $788,374 worth of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) was sold by Wehner David M.. Stretch Colin sold 9,000 shares worth $1.35M. Cox Christopher K had sold 5,300 shares worth $795,000 on Wednesday, January 30.

