Carmignac Gestion Increased Its Tiffany & Co (TIF) Holding by $89.70 Million; Stock Price Declined; Intelsat S A (I) Share Value Rose While Pointstate Capital LP Raised Its Stake

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Tiffany & Co (TIF) by 146.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 964,534 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The institutional investor held 1.62 million shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $152.11 million, up from 659,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Tiffany & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.27% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $88.06. About 1.67M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since October 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 06/04/2018 – Tiffany Adds Board Member as Three Depart; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 23/05/2018 – @JimCramer credits Tiffany’s staggering post-earnings rally to new CEO, strong execution; 05/04/2018 – Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – ON A CONSTANT-EXCHANGE-RATE BASIS, QTRLY WORLDWIDE NET SALES ROSE 6% AND COMPARABLE STORE SALES WERE 1% ABOVE PRIOR YEAR; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Sees FY18 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities About $700M; 23/05/2018 – Tiffany & Co. Board Authorizes $1B Share-Repurchase Program; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F; 22/04/2018 – DJ Tiffany & Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TIF); 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY 4Q EPS 50C

Pointstate Capital Lp increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 3.42% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pointstate Capital Lp bought 133,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 4.06M shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $78.90M, up from 3.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pointstate Capital Lp who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.27B market cap company. The stock increased 1.15% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $23.77. About 591,520 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 24/04/2018 – Intelsat General Selected to Deliver Radio and Television Programming to U.S. Troops Worldwide; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 15/03/2018 – INTELSAT: EARLY TENDER RESULTS BY UNIT INTELSAT CONNECT FINANCE; 06/04/2018 – STN Extends Services on Galaxy 19 to Fuel Expansion in North America; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES 50% DOWNSIDE FOR INTELSAT; 10/04/2018 – Vodacom Business Nigeria and Intelsat Sign Agreement to Expand Broadband Connectivity Throughout West Africa; 06/04/2018 – INTELSAT SA – SATELLITE TELECOMMUNICATIONS NETWORK SIGNED A MULTI-YEAR EXTENSION WITH CO FOR SATELLITE SERVICES; 16/04/2018 – Intelsat General Part of Team Selected to Build New Satellite Navigation Payload for the Federal Aviation Administration; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 01/05/2018 – INTELSAT 1Q REV. $543.8M, EST. $521.8M

Pointstate Capital Lp, which manages about $10.76 billion and $4.77B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 263,483 shares to 156,050 shares, valued at $41.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 415,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 103,400 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:JD).