Carmignac Gestion Increased Its Position in Yy (YY) as Market Value Declined; As Salesforce Com (CRM) Share Price Declined, King Wealth Management Group Has Raised by $1.26 Million Its Position

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 16,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 195,201 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, up from 178,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $57.74. About 711,619 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since September 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500. Some Historical YY News: 30/04/2018 – Fidelity VIP Mid Cap Adds Bandai Namco, Exits YY Inc; 06/03/2018 – YY INC ADRS DOWN 7.1 PCT; VOLUME EXCEEDS TWICE 30-DAY AVG; 11/05/2018 – Schroder Adds Nutrien, Exits YY Inc: 13F; 21/05/2018 – Citi Appointed Successor Depositary Bank for YY Inc.’s Sponsored ADR Program

King Wealth Management Group Llc increased its stake in Salesforce Com Inc (CRM) by 28.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc bought 7,967 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The institutional investor held 35,690 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.65M, up from 27,723 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Salesforce Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $135.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.01% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $149.54. About 6.12 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT INC – SALESFORCE WILL ACQUIRE MULESOFT FOR AN ENTERPRISE VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $6.5 BLN; 13/04/2018 – Salesforce Achieved Gender Parity, But It’s a Constant Struggle; 20/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-SALESFORCE.COM INC IN ADVANCED TALKS TO BUY MULESOFT INC; 03/05/2018 – Salesforce Ventures Introduces $100M Canada Trailblazer Fund; 08/05/2018 – Salesforce Recognized as a Leader in 2018 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 09/05/2018 – The subscription model pioneered by Salesforce is now the norm in software; 12/04/2018 – Sequoia Financial Group Transforms Client Relationships with Salesforce; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – EXPECTED ADOPTION OF BOTH ASC 606 AND ASC 340-40 STANDARDS WILL NOT IMPACT COMPANY’S OPERATING CASH FLOW; 09/03/2018 – Salesforce Invests $100 Million in Tech Company, Declines to Confirm Dropbox is Target; 26/04/2018 – Salesforce Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

King Wealth Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $319.60M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allergan Plc by 4,550 shares to 1,578 shares, valued at $231,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 10,834 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,670 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold CRM shares while 272 reduced holdings. 161 funds opened positions while 396 raised stakes. 613.53 million shares or 4.05% less from 639.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsrs Llc reported 70,211 shares or 0.57% of all its holdings. Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership, Massachusetts-based fund reported 336,429 shares. Bellecapital Limited holds 1.64% or 16,232 shares in its portfolio. Kepos Capital Limited Partnership stated it has 0.35% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc has invested 0.45% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Schroder Investment Mgmt Group holds 11,001 shares. Hanson & Doremus Investment reported 450 shares stake. Australia-based Commonwealth Bancshares Of has invested 0.01% in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Orrstown Svcs reported 8,687 shares. Hrt Fin Lc has 0.11% invested in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM). Alley Com Lc owns 2,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Cypress Funds Limited Co holds 6.78% or 270,000 shares. Manchester Ltd invested in 0.01% or 381 shares. Cornerstone Advsrs invested in 3,240 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp invested in 8,122 shares or 0.24% of the stock.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T (NYSE:TMUS) by 2.37 million shares to 907,504 shares, valued at $62.71 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 58.Com Inc (NYSE:WUBA) by 490,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3.17M shares, and cut its stake in Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO).