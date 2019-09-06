Carmignac Gestion Holding in Pdc Energy (PDCE) Has Trimmed by $4.00 Million; As Duke Energy New (DUK) Stock Value Declined, Provise Management Group Has Decreased by $308,700 Its Position

Provise Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 10.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Provise Management Group Llc sold 3,430 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 29,797 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.68M, down from 33,227 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Provise Management Group Llc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $93.41. About 2.56 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY – DUKE ENERGY OHIO IS PROPOSING OPSB RESCHEDULE ADJUDICATORY HEARING IN COLUMBUS FOR LATER THIS SPRING OR SUMMER; 09/03/2018 – Duke Energy Gives CEO Lynn Good 55% Raise With Retention Grant; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 10/05/2018 – DUKE WILL BE AT LOW END OF 4%-6% GROWTH TARGET FOR 2019; 25/04/2018 – Duke Energy announces new executive appointments; 13/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY MAKES `MINOR’ ADJUSTMENTS TO ALTERNATE ROUTE; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy To Spend $11 Billion To Expand Renewables, Adapt To Low-carbon Future — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – DUKE ENERGY PROPOSES RATE INCREASE IN SOUTH CAROLINA; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: By 2030 Sees More Than 80% of Generation Mix to Come From Zero and Lower CO2-Emitting; 10/05/2018 – Duke Energy 1Q Adj EPS $1.28

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 100,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 201,456 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 301,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $31.65. About 1.45M shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 12/03/2018 PDC Brands appoints John F. Owen as Chief Financial Officer; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind PDC Energy, Black Stone Minerals, BJ’s Restaurants, Karyopharm Therapeutics, SBA C; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL REDUCED PDCE IN 1Q: 13F; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDC; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy Sees 2018 Production 38 MMBoe to 42 MMBoe; 02/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 55C; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.25B for 13.50 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Provise Management Group Llc, which manages about $1.14B and $712.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHO) by 30,447 shares to 53,344 shares, valued at $2.68 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in The Charles Schwab Corporati (NYSE:SCHW) by 75,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 104,494 shares, and has risen its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DGRW).

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) ROE Of 6.4% Concerning? – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Investors Should Know About Duke Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DUK) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on June 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Workhorse Group Prospects Brighten As Production Of Electric Step Vans For UPS Nears – Benzinga” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “Duke Energy (DUK) Cited As Top Defensive Name at RBC Capital – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Washington-based Parametric Associate Limited Liability Corp has invested 0.19% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Telemus Capital Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 3,365 shares. Rech Global Investors reported 3.18 million shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Limited Liability Corporation Tn has 1.15% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 88,634 shares. St Johns Invest Limited Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 85 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado, a Colorado-based fund reported 127,778 shares. Argi Invest Services Ltd reported 33,100 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Botty Invsts Ltd Llc holds 0.01% or 360 shares in its portfolio. Retirement Of Alabama owns 0.15% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 338,528 shares. 53,444 are owned by Aull & Monroe Mngmt. Lvw Lc owns 3,709 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. The Washington-based Coldstream Cap Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Spectrum Gp reported 0% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Macquarie Grp Inc Ltd reported 273,326 shares. Lbmc Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Company holds 7,057 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alphabet Inc by 70,406 shares to 404,388 shares, valued at $475.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spotify Technology Sa by 14,490 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.01M shares, and has risen its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Since March 20, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 2 sales for $328,000 activity. $22,500 worth of stock was sold by Lauck Lance on Friday, April 12.

Analysts await PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, down 12.50% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.48 per share. PDCE’s profit will be $26.75 million for 18.84 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by PDC Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 23.53% EPS growth.