Carmignac Gestion Holding in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) Lowered as Shares Rose; As Pepsico (PEP) Share Value Rose, Keystone Financial Planning Increased by $413,458 Its Position

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Banco Macro Sa (BMA) by 17.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 51,441 shares as the company’s stock rose 65.58% . The institutional investor held 245,171 shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.22 million, down from 296,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Banco Macro Sa for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.78B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.47. About 941,001 shares traded or 30.05% up from the average. Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA) has declined 0.46% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BMA News: 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. lnforms the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for The Fiscal Year Ended December 31, 2017; 16/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO SAYS ISN’T PLANNING ORGANIC EXPANSION PLAN; 23/04/2018 – Moody’s: Argentine banks’ strategies evolving as demand for credit soars and margins narrow; 23/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS STRONG RETAIL OPERATIONS TO HELP BANCO DE GALICIA Y BUENOS AIRES S.A., BANCO MACRO S.A. WOO CUSTOMERS AS ARGENTINA’S ECONOMY EXPANDS, INCREASES DEMAND FOR LOANS; 25/04/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Informs the Market of the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Fiscal Yr Ended Dec 31, 2017; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q NET INCOME ARS3.6B, EST. ARS3.27B; 16/05/2018 – ADRs End Lower; Banco Macro Trades Actively; 15/05/2018 – BANCO MACRO 1Q EPS ARS5.32; 10/05/2018 – Banco Macro S.A. Announces Share Repurchase Program

Keystone Financial Planning Inc increased its stake in Pepsico (PEP) by 6.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Keystone Financial Planning Inc bought 3,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 59,693 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.32 million, up from 56,304 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Keystone Financial Planning Inc who had been investing in Pepsico for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $189.02B market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $135.19. About 3.97M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 21/05/2018 – Pepsi® And Dierks Bentley Celebrate Summer And Country Music With New Partnership And Music Experiences; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Deal Will Expand Company’s Snacking Portfolio; 28/03/2018 – RPT-Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 30/04/2018 – Gatorade Launches “Everything Changes” Global Football Campaign Featuring Football Superstars Lionel Messi, Luis Suárez, And; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Quaker Foods North America Rev $601M; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo: Bare Snacks Sells Apple, Banana, Coconut Snacks, Vegetable Chips; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Frito-Lay North America Rev $3.62B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – Dean Best: Breaking: The first acquisition in food for some time by @PepsiCo, striking deal to buy US healthy snacks firm; 21/03/2018 – IBM Watson, Mastercard, Walmart, CBS and PepsiCo Executives to Speak at the ARF’s CONSUMERxSCIENCE

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 57,745 shares to 160,212 shares, valued at $11.20M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wellcare Health Plans Inc (NYSE:WCG) by 84,253 shares in the quarter, for a total of 796,658 shares, and has risen its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS).

