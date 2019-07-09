Carmignac Gestion Holding in Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Raised by $48.71 Million as Share Value Rose; As Insulet (PODD) Stock Value Rose, Kames Capital Plc Upped Its Stake

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 53.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 1.08 million shares as the company’s stock rose 3.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 3.10 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.16 million, up from 2.02M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.49% or $1.68 during the last trading session, reaching $46.47. About 7.68M shares traded or 5.84% up from the average. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 35.45% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.88% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First; 15/03/2018 – Activision Blizzard: Marc Kolin Named VP, Finance & Strategy; 22/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Consumer Products Group Brings Franchises of the Future, Esports and Fan-Favorite Properties to Licensing Expo 2018; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Net $500M; 12/03/2018 – Hearthstone® Players Can Unleash Their Inner Beast in Upcoming Expansion The Witchwood™; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q Rev $1.7B; 14/05/2018 – Team from Laval University Wins Heroes of the Dorm® National Championship; 30/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES ACTIVISION BLIZZARD INC.’S SR UNSECURED; 18/05/2018 – Activision announced a battle royale mode in Call of Duty to compete with the surging popularity of Epic Games’ “Fortnite.”; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard sales hit by success of `Fortnite’

Kames Capital Plc increased its stake in Insulet Corporation (PODD) by 22.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kames Capital Plc bought 107,828 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.52% with the market. The institutional investor held 582,252 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.37 million, up from 474,424 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kames Capital Plc who had been investing in Insulet Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.09% or $2.5 during the last trading session, reaching $117.35. About 587,384 shares traded. Insulet Corporation (NASDAQ:PODD) has risen 19.34% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.91% the S&P500. Some Historical PODD News: 14/03/2018 lnsulet to Share Omnipod Clinical Data at Three Major European National Diabetes Congresses; 31/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Insulet, Everi, Ciner Resources LP, Aluminum Corporation of; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities Adds Insulet, Exits Booking; 01/05/2018 – INSULET ESTABLISHES TWO SIGNIFICANT COMMERCIAL PARTNERSHIPS TO; 03/05/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : FOR THE YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018, THE COMPANY IS RAISING ITS REVENUE GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF $565 TO $580 MILLION; 03/05/2018 – INSULET REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 REVENUE OF $123.6 MILLION, UP 21% YEAR-OVER-YEAR, AND GROSS MARGIN OF 61.4%, UP 300 BASIS POINTS, EXCEEDING EXPECTATIONS; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Growth Opportunities HLS Adds Insulet; 22/04/2018 – DJ Insulet Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PODD); 03/05/2018 – lnsulet Reports First Quarter 2018 Revenue of $123.6 Million, Up 21% Year-Over-Year, and Gross Margin of 61.4%, Up 300 Basis Points, Exceeding Expectations; 28/03/2018 – INSULET CORP PODD.O : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $90

