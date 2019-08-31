Carmignac Gestion Has Upped Its Yy (YY) Position by $1.37 Million; Beese Fulmer Investment Management Raised Its Cisco Sys Com (CSCO) Holding by $5.75 Million

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc Com (CSCO) by 633.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc bought 108,420 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 125,544 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.78M, up from 17,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.58B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $46.78. About 19.25 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 10/05/2018 – CISCO COMPLETES PURCHASE OF ACCOMPANY; 06/04/2018 – Cisco Systems, Inc. vs Uniloc USA, Inc. | FWD Entered | 04/06/2018; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Deferred Revenue Was $19 Billion; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q EPS 56c; 11/05/2018 – Two Newbies Take on Cisco and Broadcom — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Adj EPS 68c-Adj EPS 70c; 23/05/2018 – Customer Experience Leader TTEC Receives Customer Care Partner of the Year Award from Cisco; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Operating Cash Flow $2.4B; 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Yy Inc (YY) by 9.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 16,262 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.02% . The institutional investor held 195,201 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.40 million, up from 178,939 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Yy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.04% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $57.15. About 998,119 shares traded. YY Inc. (NASDAQ:YY) has declined 32.57% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 32.57% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $557,404 activity.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $406.28M and $506.96 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Huntington Bancshares Inc Com (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 33,827 shares to 395,608 shares, valued at $5.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Line Corp by 202,341 shares to 760,727 shares, valued at $26.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp by 747,080 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 8.13 million shares, and cut its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (NYSE:BDX).