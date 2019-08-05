Carmignac Gestion Has Upped Its Cara Therapeutics (CARA) Holding; Old West Investment Management Maintains Stake in Apple (AAPL)

Old West Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 198.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old West Investment Management Llc bought 1,983 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The hedge fund held 2,983 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $566,000, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old West Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $884.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.04% or $8.25 during the last trading session, reaching $195.77. About 13.55 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – Patently Apple: While Apple’s Top iPhones in 2018 will use 7nm Processors, TSMC is set to deliver 7nm+ with EUV technology for; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – John Sculley, the former Apple CEO, weighs in on the Facebook fallout; 01/05/2018 – APPLE’S COOK SAYS ON TARGET TO HIT $50B/YR SERVICES REV TARGET; 10/05/2018 – Apple Backs Alcoa, Rio Tinto to Develop Carbon-Free Metal Making; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s cash hoard fell to $267.2 billion in the second quarter of 2018; 16/04/2018 – No turnaround for Apple in China due to smartphone ‘saturation’: UBS; 15/03/2018 – With One Battle Over, a Bigger One Looms for Qualcomm: Apple; 13/03/2018 – Buying Goldman, Amex, Selling Altaba, Apple — Barrons.com; 25/05/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICE FOR APPLE AFFECTS 52

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Cara Therapeutics Inc (CARA) by 8.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 35,771 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.40% . The institutional investor held 433,967 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.51M, up from 398,196 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Cara Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $22.28. About 182,413 shares traded. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) has risen 33.82% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.82% the S&P500. Some Historical CARA News: 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD CARA.TO – QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS $0.41; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS INC – VFMCRP TO COMMERCIALIZE KORSUVA INJECTION WORLDWIDE EXCEPT IN U.S., JAPAN AND SOUTH KOREA; 23/05/2018 – CARA THERAPEUTICS & VIFOR FRESENIUS MEDICAL CARE RENAL PHARMA (; 09/05/2018 – Cara Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 51c; 15/05/2018 – Nexthera Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Cara Therapeutics; 16/03/2018 – Rep. Fitzpatrick: Bipartisan Heroin Task Force Urges Congress to Expand CARA Funding; 22/03/2018 – Research Report Identifies Preferred Apartment Communities, Ubiquiti Networks, Infinity Property and Casualty, Cara Therapeutic; 10/05/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS – SYSTEM SALES GREW $96.8 MLN TO $755.9 MLN FOR 13 WEEKS ENDED APRIL 1, 2018 AS COMPARED TO 2017, REPRESENTING AN INCREASE OF 14.7%; 09/03/2018 CARA OPERATIONS LIMITED DECLARES DIVIDEND AND INCREASES FOURTH QUARTER DIVIDEND BY 5%; 09/03/2018 – CARA OPERATIONS LTD – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS $0.45

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4.

Old West Investment Management Llc, which manages about $207.40 million and $276.66M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kennedy (NYSE:KW) by 60,760 shares to 245,932 shares, valued at $5.26M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 12,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,912 shares, and cut its stake in Akebia Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:AKBA).

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 36,596 shares to 296,893 shares, valued at $8.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Yandex Nv (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 1.64 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 803,744 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.3 in 2018Q4.