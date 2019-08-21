Carmignac Gestion Has Upped Its Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Holding; Tekne Capital Management Raised Zayo Group Hldgs (ZAYO) Stake By $14.47 Million

Tekne Capital Management Llc increased Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO) stake by 270.17% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tekne Capital Management Llc acquired 516,738 shares as Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (ZAYO)’s stock rose 8.39%. The Tekne Capital Management Llc holds 708,003 shares with $20.12 million value, up from 191,265 last quarter. Zayo Group Hldgs Inc now has $7.96B valuation. The stock decreased 0.06% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $33.77. About 957,987 shares traded. Zayo Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZAYO) has declined 8.67% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ZAYO News: 15/05/2018 – Zayo Group Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Zayo To Advance Evaluation of REIT Conversion; 07/05/2018 – ZAYO REPORTS $500M SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 18/04/2018 – Zayo Group: Acquisition Adds 452 Owned Route Miles, Plus Additional Leased Route Miles; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO DOESN’T PLAN TO PURSUE CROUCH REPLACEMENT IN NEAR TERM; 02/04/2018 – Wireless Carrier Selects Zayo for Significant National Expansion; 03/04/2018 – Zayo Demonstrates E-Rate Momentum; 16/03/2018 Global Webscale Company Selects Zayo for Long Haul Dark Fiber; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – ZAYO TO ADVANCE EVALUATION OF REIT CONVERSION; 03/05/2018 – ZAYO GROUP HOLDINGS INC – COMPLETION OF ANALYSIS PHASE LEADS TO ENGAGEMENT WITH IRS AND CONVERSION PREPARATION

Carmignac Gestion increased Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) stake by 22.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 175,750 shares as Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)’s stock rose 16.06%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 967,376 shares with $6.94 million value, up from 791,626 last quarter. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc now has $1.40 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.79% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $6.88. About 279,748 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 14/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Participate in Upcoming Equity and Fixed Income Conferences; 27/04/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. Announces the Filing of Its Annual Report on Form 20-F for Fiscal Year 2017; 09/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – EXCLUDING VENEZUELA, QTRLY SYSTEMWIDE COMPARABLE SALES ROSE 9.8% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, COMPANY EXPECTS TO OPEN BETWEEN 65 AND 70 NEW RESTAURANTS; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 27/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for TE Connectivity, CNH Industrial N.V., Proteostasis Therapeutics, Qudian In; 25/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at HSBC GEMs Conference Jun 4; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – FOR 2017-2019 PERIOD, COMPANY NOW EXPECTS TO OPEN AT LEAST 200 NEW RESTAURANTS; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway

Carmignac Gestion decreased Wheaton Precious Metals Corp stake by 747,080 shares to 8.13 million valued at $193.75 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Pioneer Natural Resources Co (NYSE:PXD) stake by 62,537 shares and now owns 531,187 shares. Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) was reduced too.

Among 2 analysts covering Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arcos Dorados Holdings has $1100 highest and $8.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 41.72% above currents $6.88 stock price. Arcos Dorados Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was upgraded by Bradesco Corretora to “Outperform”.

