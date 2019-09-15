Carmignac Gestion Has Upped Grubhub (GRUB) Holding by $29.35 Million; Dorsal Capital Management Trimmed Its Stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by $24.27 Million

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Grubhub Inc (GRUB) by 11.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 381,141 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.29% . The institutional investor held 3.68M shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $287.20M, up from 3.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Grubhub Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $66.4. About 1.04 million shares traded. Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) has declined 45.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GRUB News: 06/04/2018 – Postmates and DoorDash have discussed a merger to fend off Uber, GrubHub and Amazon; 23/04/2018 – RAN SEES 60% UPSIDE FOR GRUBHUB AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 09/04/2018 – GRUB: Postmates, DoorDash have talked merger to fend of GrubHub,; 01/05/2018 – GRUBHUB 1Q ADJ EPS 52C; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2Q EPS $228M-EPS $236M; 23/04/2018 – SOHN CONFERENCE: HALF SKY CAPITAL’S Ll RAN SAYS SEES NEAR 60 PCT UPSIDE IN GRUBHUB TO $160/SHR; 08/05/2018 – GROUPON SAYS ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED STRATEGIC DELIVERY PARTNERSHIP WITH GRUBHUB IS NOW LIVE IN CHICAGO; 10/05/2018 – GRUBHUB INC – PARTNERING WITH JACK IN BOX TO PROVIDE DELIVERY FOR HUNDREDS OF LOCATIONS ACROSS THE COUNTRY; 01/05/2018 – GrubHub Sees 2018 Rev $930M-$965M; 17/04/2018 – GRUBHUB MAKES ORDERING FOOD WITH FRIENDS EVEN EASIER WITH VENMO

Dorsal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Tiffany & Co New (Put) (TIF) by 56.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsal Capital Management Llc sold 261,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.67% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.73 million, down from 461,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Tiffany & Co New (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $1.67 during the last trading session, reaching $98.28. About 1.47M shares traded. Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) has declined 31.07% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.07% the S&P500. Some Historical TIF News: 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – EXCLUDING ALL CHARGES, QTRLY NET EARNINGS ROSE 15% TO $208 MLN, OR $1.67 PER DILUTED SHARE; 12/04/2018 – Tiffany at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Consumer Edge Today; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Adj EPS $1.67; 23/05/2018 – Consumers are returning to luxury brands such as Tiffany. Investors should too, says analyst; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – SEES 2018 WORLDWIDE NET SALES INCREASING BY A MID-SINGLE-DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 16/03/2018 – Tiffany & Co 4Q Net $61.9M; 16/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO – QTRLY SHR $0.50; 05/04/2018 – lmpac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. Announces Hiring of Libby Cooper, SVP Corporate Strategy and Tiffany Entsminger, SVP Chief Risk Officer; 13/03/2018 – TIFFANY & CO TIF.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $120 TARGET PRICE; 06/04/2018 – Rathbone Brothers Adds Autodesk, Exits Tiffany: 13F

Analysts await Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) to report earnings on November, 27. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 12.99% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.77 per share. TIF’s profit will be $105.09M for 28.24 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual EPS reported by Tiffany & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “30 Stocks Moving in Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 28, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Stock Market News: Tiffany Sparkles, but Brown-Forman Looks Hungover – Motley Fool” published on August 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “3 Sparkling Luxury Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s What Tiffany & Co.’s (NYSE:TIF) P/E Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” published on June 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BAML reels in expectations on Tiffany – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Dorsal Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.15B and $1.81B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tiffany & Co New (NYSE:TIF) by 229,000 shares to 690,000 shares, valued at $64.61 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 205,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.53 million shares, and has risen its stake in Altaba Inc.