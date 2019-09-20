Carmignac Gestion Has Upped Arcos Dorados Holdings (ARCO) Position; Community Bank System Has 1.69 Sentiment

Community Bank System Inc (CBU) investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.54, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. The ratio is more positive, as 81 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 48 trimmed and sold positions in Community Bank System Inc. The investment managers in our database now possess: 36.43 million shares, up from 36.39 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Community Bank System Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 7 Reduced: 41 Increased: 62 New Position: 19.

Carmignac Gestion increased Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO) stake by 18.85% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 182,371 shares as Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc (ARCO)’s stock rose 16.06%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 1.15 million shares with $8.37M value, up from 967,376 last quarter. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc now has $1.37 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $6.7. About 22,505 shares traded. Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) has risen 13.57% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ARCO News: 27/04/2018 – ARCOS HAS TAKEN OUT “SOFT MINI PERM” LOANS AMORTIZABLE OVER 27 YEARS FOR A TOTAL AMOUNT OF €359 MILLION; 16/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados to Host the Annual General Shareholders’ Meeting; 29/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 27/04/2018 – REG-VINCI : Financing deal for ARCOS, which holds the concession for the A355 motorway; 16/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO POWER PERSONALIZED CUSTOMER ENGAGEMENT FOR ARCOS; 21/03/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 4Q Rev $896.9M; 09/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Holdings 1Q EPS 6c; 22/05/2018 – ARCOS DORADOSREPORTS SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM OF UP TO US$60M; 16/05/2018 – Arcos Dorados Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 30; 21/03/2018 – ARCOS DORADOS HOLDINGS INC – COMPANY EXPECTS TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE BETWEEN $200 MLN AND $230 MLN FOR 2018

Among 2 analysts covering Arcos Dorados Holdings (NYSE:ARCO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Arcos Dorados Holdings has $1100 highest and $8.5000 lowest target. $9.75’s average target is 45.52% above currents $6.7 stock price. Arcos Dorados Holdings had 4 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bradesco Corretora upgraded Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) on Friday, July 26 to “Outperform” rating.

Carmignac Gestion decreased Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) stake by 274,056 shares to 157,511 valued at $96.36 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) stake by 2.40 million shares and now owns 132,437 shares. Carrizo Oil & Gas Inc (NASDAQ:CRZO) was reduced too.

More notable recent Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can You Imagine How Arcos Dorados Holdings’s (NYSE:ARCO) Shareholders Feel About The 37% Share Price Increase? – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Arcos Dorados Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report – Business Wire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ARCO) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) Second Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Business Wire” published on July 10, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arcos Dorados Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ARCO) First Quarter 2019 Conference Call – Business Wire” with publication date: April 17, 2019.

The stock increased 0.16% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $63.85. About 82,859 shares traded. Community Bank System, Inc. (CBU) has risen 3.58% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CBU News: 23/03/2018 – Community Bank System Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 07/05/2018 – Community Bank System Presenting at Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – SUTARIS IS CURRENTLY SERVING AS BANK’S SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT, FINANCE AND ACCOUNTING; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM NAMES JOSEPH E. SUTARIS EVP AND CFO; 21/05/2018 – Community Bank System, Inc. Announces Senior Management Changes; 08/03/2018 Community Bank System Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – COMMUNITY BANK SYSTEM INC – JOSEPH SUTARIS HAS BEEN PROMOTED TO EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT AND CFO OF COMPANY AND BANK, SUCCEEDING SCOTT KINGSLEY; 17/05/2018 – Community Bank Announces the Conversion of Progressive Bank Offices During the Weekend of May 18th; 26/03/2018 – Sound Community Bank Opens De Novo Branch in Seattle’s Belltown Neighborhood; 07/05/2018 – United Community Bank Recognized for Highest Customer Satisfaction in Southeast by J.D. Power

More notable recent Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 08, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Community Bank System Announces Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on September 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Community Bank System, Inc.’s (NYSE:CBU) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Investigate Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) At US$65.63? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Community Bank System, Inc. Announces 8% or Three Cent Increase to Its Quarterly Dividend Resulting in Its 27th Consecutive Year of Dividend Increases – Business Wire” with publication date: August 21, 2019.

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. The company has market cap of $3.29 billion. It operates through three divisions: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. It has a 19.53 P/E ratio. The firm offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

Community Financial Services Group Llc holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Community Bank System, Inc. for 116,941 shares. Nottingham Advisors Inc. owns 158,049 shares or 1.75% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Berkshire Asset Management Llc Pa has 0.98% invested in the company for 179,447 shares. The New York-based Walthausen & Co. Llc has invested 0.91% in the stock. Minerva Advisors Llc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 16,799 shares.

Analysts await Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 4.76% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.84 per share. CBU’s profit will be $41.27 million for 19.95 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.84 actual EPS reported by Community Bank System, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.76% negative EPS growth.