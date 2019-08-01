Carmignac Gestion Has Trimmed Its Mueller Industries (MLI) Holding by $810,061; Stock Price Rose; Pentwater Capital Management LP Has Boosted Its Stake in Red Hat (RHT) by $71.34 Million

Pentwater Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Red Hat Inc (RHT) by 28.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pentwater Capital Management Lp bought 392,000 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 1.77 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $322.47M, up from 1.37 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pentwater Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Red Hat Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.43B market cap company. It closed at $187.71 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical RHT News: 07/05/2018 – Red Hat, Vorwerk Bake the Hybrid Cloud and Internet of Things Into Leading Cooking Appliance; 26/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: RHT, ANAB & more; 10/04/2018 – Red Hat Strengthens Hybrid Cloud’s Backbone with Latest Version of Red Hat Enterprise Linux; 09/05/2018 – CollabNet VersionOne To Demonstrate Enterprise Value Stream Management Solution for Red Hat OpenShift at Red Hat Summit; 14/05/2018 – Red Hat Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 08/05/2018 – Red Hat Announces 2018 Women in Open Source Award Winners

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Mueller Industries Inc (MLI) by 6.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 26,131 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.60% . The institutional investor held 388,395 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.17M, down from 414,526 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Mueller Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $30.19. About 417,026 shares traded or 81.40% up from the average. Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) has declined 5.42% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MLI News: 03/04/2018 – MUELLER INDUSTRIES, REPORTS PURCHASE OF DIE-MOLD TOOL LIMITED; 18/04/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Mueller Industries, Senior Housing Properties Trust, Federated Investors, Midstates Pet

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 1.08 million shares to 3.10M shares, valued at $141.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 288,570 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.03 million shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.78, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 4 investors sold MLI shares while 55 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 51.51 million shares or 1.20% less from 52.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utd Serv Automobile Association holds 0.05% or 591,418 shares. Duncker Streett & invested in 0.02% or 3,000 shares. Franklin Resources has 0.02% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 972,394 shares. Fisher Asset invested in 462,620 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Public Sector Pension Inv Board reported 0.02% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated accumulated 0% or 219,314 shares. Cambridge Rech Advisors stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Voya Invest Lc invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Ubs Asset Americas has invested 0% in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI). Citadel Advsr Lc has 64,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Moreover, Cornerstone Inc has 0% invested in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) for 33 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 76,952 shares. Palisade Cap Mgmt Lc Nj holds 0.71% or 709,969 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, a Tennessee-based fund reported 41,673 shares. First Mercantile Trust accumulated 9,620 shares.

Analysts await Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.44 earnings per share, up 29.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.34 per share. MLI’s profit will be $24.94M for 17.15 P/E if the $0.44 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by Mueller Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -24.14% negative EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $10,060 activity.

Pentwater Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.28B and $7.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integrated Device Technology (NASDAQ:IDTI) by 690,000 shares to 2.63 million shares, valued at $128.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 5.41 million shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vici Pptys Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.09, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold RHT shares while 201 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 152 raised stakes. 157.03 million shares or 0.49% more from 156.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 617 were reported by Smithfield Trust. Oakbrook Investments Ltd Llc has invested 0.1% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.08% or 9,300 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability has 182,289 shares. Huntington Commercial Bank holds 0% or 1,336 shares. Raymond James Trust Na holds 0.01% or 1,322 shares. Clarivest Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT). 300 are held by Sun Life Fin Inc. Federated Pa has 269,117 shares. Aqr Cap Management Llc invested in 0.03% or 173,984 shares. Havens Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 75,090 shares or 13.28% of its portfolio. 14,748 are owned by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. First Trust Advisors LP has 191,936 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh holds 5,640 shares. Of Oklahoma holds 2,100 shares or 0% of its portfolio.