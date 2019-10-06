Carmignac Gestion Has Trimmed Its Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) Position; Brown Capital Management Boosted Pros Holdings (PRO) Stake

Carmignac Gestion decreased Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) stake by 7.73% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion sold 89,558 shares as Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX)’s stock rose 7.28%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 1.07M shares with $269.26M value, down from 1.16M last quarter. Becton Dickinson And Co now has $67.50 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.88% or $2.2 during the last trading session, reaching $253.11. About 594,080 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has risen 2.24% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.24% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 23/04/2018 – BD Board Declares Dividends; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK (SPC) For Laboratory Use, catalog no. 442829; 03/05/2018 – Becton Dickinson Raises FY18 Rev Growth View to 31%-31.5%; 03/04/2018 – Transradial Access Market 2018 – Global Forecast 2022: Becton, Dickinson and Company (US) and Terumo Dominated the Market in 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 09/05/2018 – MANDATE: Becton, Dickinson and Co. EUR, GBP Bmark Bond Roadshow; 14/05/2018 – RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES REDUCED XOM, GE, WMT, NTES, BDX IN 1Q; 27/04/2018 – Becton Dickinson Names Bill Tozzi Interim President of Interventional Segment; 19/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD WILL RECEIVE $435 MLN IN CASH; 22/03/2018 – BD AWARE OF CONCERNS ABOUT INACCURATE LEAD TEST

Brown Capital Management Llc increased Pros Holdings Inc (PRO) stake by 15.88% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Brown Capital Management Llc acquired 888,018 shares as Pros Holdings Inc (PRO)’s stock rose 42.41%. The Brown Capital Management Llc holds 6.48M shares with $409.87M value, up from 5.59M last quarter. Pros Holdings Inc now has $2.43B valuation. The stock increased 2.26% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $60.29. About 250,992 shares traded. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 92.45% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Loss/Shr 58c; 13/04/2018 – PROS Holdings: Exclusive: Houston’s Tech Innovation District Slated for Former Sears Building in Midtown April 13, 2018; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 06/03/2018 PROS Earns Placement on Constellation ShortList™ for Price Optimization Solutions; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Investment Management Company Buys 1.5% of Pros Holdings; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 16/05/2018 – PROS Extends Solutions to Fully Support eCommerce Channels; 16/04/2018 – PROS Selects Noted Author, Business Thinker Jim Collins as Outperform 2018 Headliner

Brown Capital Management Llc decreased Nextgen Healthcare Inc stake by 85,608 shares to 9.10M valued at $181.05 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) stake by 31,752 shares and now owns 1.64M shares. Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 1.68 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 17 investors sold PRO shares while 38 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 51 raised stakes. 38.29 million shares or 5.86% more from 36.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Macquarie holds 25,197 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 43,224 shares. Fred Alger Mngmt has invested 0.28% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Amalgamated National Bank has 5,889 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs reported 4,500 shares. Granahan Management Ma has 0.56% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Iowa-based Principal Grp Inc has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Ameritas Inv invested in 0.01% or 2,801 shares. 671 are held by Huntington Bancorporation. Northern Corp invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Wms Ltd Liability has 0.12% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 7,573 shares. Engineers Gate Manager LP has invested 0.24% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0% invested in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 54,510 were accumulated by Parametric Lc. Hanseatic Mngmt Service reported 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.03, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold BDX shares while 364 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 353 raised stakes. 220.73 million shares or 3.04% less from 227.64 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Canandaigua Bancorp Trust Communication holds 0.18% or 3,903 shares in its portfolio. Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct invested in 1.05% or 126,327 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel stated it has 2.17% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cleararc Cap Incorporated invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). California Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.31% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Cardinal Cap Mgmt stated it has 1.5% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Federated Investors Pa holds 10,535 shares. Argent Tru Co has 0.04% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,464 shares. Murphy Capital Mgmt invested 0.26% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Wheatland Advisors Inc reported 6,020 shares stake. Martingale Asset Ltd Partnership reported 0.23% stake. Gamble Jones Counsel holds 0.28% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) or 13,197 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Llc has 1,338 shares. Colony Grp Limited Liability Co invested in 0.13% or 15,942 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Becton (NYSE:BDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Becton has $290 highest and $25000 lowest target. $274’s average target is 8.25% above currents $253.11 stock price. Becton had 8 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of BDX in report on Monday, April 15 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, September 6 by Wells Fargo.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $3.31 EPS, up 12.97% or $0.38 from last year’s $2.93 per share. BDX’s profit will be $882.72 million for 19.12 P/E if the $3.31 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.08 actual EPS reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.47% EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion increased Bitauto Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BITA) stake by 292,851 shares to 1.28M valued at $13.40M in 2019Q2. It also upped Alphabet Inc stake by 781 shares and now owns 405,169 shares. Zuora Inc was raised too.