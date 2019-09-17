Carmignac Gestion Has Trimmed Activision Blizzard (ATVI) Position by $11.97 Million as Shares Rose; United Parcel Service (UPS) Stake Lifted by Advent Capital Management

Advent Capital Management increased its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (UPS) by 37.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advent Capital Management bought 15,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.19% . The institutional investor held 55,000 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.68M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advent Capital Management who had been investing in United Parcel Service Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $104.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.17% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $121.13. About 744,699 shares traded. United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) has risen 0.64% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UPS News: 25/04/2018 – UPS OFFERS VOLUNTARY RETIREMENT INCENTIVE TO ELIGIBLE U.S.-BASE; 30/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: Explosion damages UPS freight hub in Kentuck; 26/04/2018 – UPS 1Q Profit Helped By Volume, Price — Earnings Review; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Ups Banning Util Auth, CA Wastetwr Rev Bnd Rtg To ‘AA-‘; 02/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton – Global Adds UPS, Exits Devon; 26/04/2018 – United Parcel Service 1Q U.S. Domestic Rev Rises 7.2% on 4.6% Volume Growth; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Ups Rtg To ‘AA’ Fm ‘A+’ On Liberty Sch Dist, CA GO Bnds; 20/03/2018 – Mint: Airbus is said to weigh new A330 cargo model, spurred by Amazon, UPS; 16/04/2018 – Seko Logistics joins truckers adding assembly service to U.S. home deliveries; 30/05/2018 – WISH-TV: #BREAKING: About a dozen people received medical attention after an explosion damaged a UPS freight hub in Lexingto…

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Activision Blizzard Inc (ATVI) by 8.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 254,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 2.85M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $134.31 million, down from 3.10 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Activision Blizzard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $55.1. About 3.49M shares traded. Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) has declined 33.00% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ATVI News: 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard Sees 2Q Rev $1.56B; 17/05/2018 – Activision announces ‘Call of Duty’ battle-royale game to compete with ‘Fortnite’; 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard 1Q EPS 65c; 12/03/2018 – Rise Nation Crowned Champion of the CWL Atlanta Open; 09/03/2018 – Wumpa Fruit for Everyone! Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Makes Its Way to Nintendo Switch, Xbox One and Steam for the First Time!; 21/03/2018 – Mega-hit ‘Fortnite’ game has wiped out $6 billion in market value from industry leader Activision Blizzard; 19/04/2018 – Activision Joins Forces with USO to Celebrate Service Members; 30/03/2018 – Call of Duty World League, Presented by PlayStation®4, Brings Competitive Season to United Kingdom; 23/04/2018 – DJ Activision Blizzard Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ATVI); 03/05/2018 – Activision Blizzard1Q Net Bookings $1.38 Billion

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 52 investors sold UPS shares while 387 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 385 raised stakes. 459.24 million shares or 1.34% less from 465.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Beacon Fincl Group holds 1.22% or 69,485 shares. Logan Cap Management holds 0.05% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 8,620 shares. Stratos Wealth Ptnrs Ltd has 0.2% invested in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Nordea Management Ab invested in 33,632 shares. Farr Miller & Washington Limited Liability Corporation Dc, a -based fund reported 15,146 shares. Cadence National Bank & Trust Na reported 0.09% in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Stifel Fincl Corp stated it has 915,720 shares. Keating Counselors Inc reported 41,147 shares. Tower Bridge holds 2,528 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can invested in 481,573 shares. Marathon Asset Management Limited Liability Partnership accumulated 794,412 shares. Meyer Handelman reported 19,580 shares. Susquehanna International Group Incorporated Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) for 20,163 shares. Thornburg Management invested 0.35% of its portfolio in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 38,079 shares.

Advent Capital Management, which manages about $5.17B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Holdings Inc (Prn) by 11.68 million shares to 120.38M shares, valued at $137.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ih Merger Sub Llc (Prn) by 10.60M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 30.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Pacira Biosciences Inc (Prn).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 58 investors sold ATVI shares while 188 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 229 raised stakes. 643.56 million shares or 0.12% less from 644.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Capstone Invest Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Pnc Gru invested 0% of its portfolio in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Hudson Bay Capital LP invested in 0.04% or 34,000 shares. Bb&T Secs Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.09% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Mason Street Advsr Limited Co holds 0.11% or 109,246 shares in its portfolio. Raymond James And Associate has invested 0.02% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Massachusetts Ser Commerce Ma reported 39,215 shares. Thompson Invest Incorporated accumulated 31,222 shares or 0.29% of the stock. Hawaii-based First Hawaiian Natl Bank has invested 0.04% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Kornitzer Capital Management Ks invested in 10,750 shares. The Texas-based American Natl Registered Inv Advisor has invested 0.5% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Covington Inv Advsrs invested in 0.3% or 19,465 shares. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc Ca invested 2.36% in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI). Ameritas Invest Prtnrs owns 0.12% invested in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) for 56,775 shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Geopark Ltd by 26,668 shares to 464,230 shares, valued at $8.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bitauto Holdings Ltd (NYSE:BITA) by 292,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.28 million shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Analysts await Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, down 59.57% or $0.28 from last year’s $0.47 per share. ATVI’s profit will be $145.73 million for 72.50 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.34 actual earnings per share reported by Activision Blizzard, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.12% negative EPS growth.