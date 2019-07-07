Carmignac Gestion Has Raised Position in Visa (V); As Disney Walt Co (DIS) Share Value Rose, Holder Bragg Financial Advisors Boosted Its Stake

Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 353.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc bought 66,311 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 85,078 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.45 million, up from 18,767 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $256.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $142.45. About 5.33M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – Disney: New Structure Consolidates Direct-to-Consumer Services, Technology and Intl Media Ops Into a Single, Worldwide Business; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY: 52% OF VOTES CAST AGAINST ‘SAY ON PAY’ RESOLUTION; 18/05/2018 – Fast Company: Can Disney/Pixar find a #MeToo middle ground with a John Lasseter comeback?; 07/05/2018 – Channel NewsAsia: Exclusive: Comcast prepares all-cash bid to gate-crash Disney-Fox deal; 02/05/2018 – GOOG, FB, DIS: Digital is part of a seamless ESPN platform. Combining TV & digital, ESPN reaches 215 million per month, ahead of Facebook and right behind Google as the largest platform; 01/05/2018 – Disney said the food channel will uphold the same health standards that the company previously imposed on advertisers; 18/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY – ON OCT. 4, 2017, 21CF AND DISNEY EXECUTED THE 21CF-DISNEY CONFIDENTIALITY AGREEMENT, EFFECTIVE AS OF OCT. 1, 2017; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CEO BOB IGER SAYS REACTION TO ESPN+ HAS BEEN POSITIVE – CNBC; 06/03/2018 – Magical and Not-so-Magical Moments in Disney’s Adults-Mostly, Artificial Paradise

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Visa Inc (V) by 18.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 194,468 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.45% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.23 million shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.80 million, up from 1.04M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Visa Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $398.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $176.66. About 5.57 million shares traded. Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has risen 24.07% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.64% the S&P500.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Line Corp by 202,341 shares to 760,727 shares, valued at $26.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 81,029 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 296,506 shares, and cut its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (NASDAQ:PDCE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold V shares while 631 reduced holdings. 164 funds opened positions while 551 raised stakes. 1.54 billion shares or 4.83% less from 1.62 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverbridge Prns Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.58% or 190,758 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Limited Liability accumulated 10,926 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lord Abbett & Lc has 586,793 shares. Barbara Oil has invested 0.4% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). North Carolina-based Kdi Capital Prns Limited Liability Co has invested 4.44% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). First Personal Services holds 0.47% or 9,842 shares in its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability reported 416,863 shares. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested in 0.68% or 5.07M shares. Force Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 23,061 shares. Provident Investment holds 8.69% of its portfolio in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 338,915 shares. Moreover, Wespac Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.73% invested in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) for 6,790 shares. Whitnell Company holds 796 shares. Mondrian Prns Ltd, United Kingdom-based fund reported 486,686 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Liability reported 0.22% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). Highland Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0.69% in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $11.34 million activity.

More notable recent Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Visa Stock May Not Be the Best Credit-Card Name – Nasdaq” on June 11, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Visa Will Acquire Payments Portfolio From Rambus – Benzinga” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Visa To Acquire Verifi For Dispute Management Tech – Seeking Alpha” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks – Markets Rise on Hopes for a Trade Deal – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

More notable recent The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Disney (DIS) Up 2.7% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “”Avengers: Endgame” Takes One Last Run at the “Avatar” Record – The Motley Fool” published on June 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Predicting Disney+ And The Growth To Come – Seeking Alpha” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “With Markets Returning to All-Time Highs, Here Are the Dow Stocks Moving Them – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “WarnerMedia May Price Its Streaming Service Higher Than Netflix. Why? – Motley Fool” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 9, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 4 sales for $457,888 activity. 42 shares were sold by BRAVERMAN ALAN N, worth $4,737.