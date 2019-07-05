Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered Sm Energy Co (SM) Position as Stock Value Declined; Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) Shares Declined While Shah Capital Management Decreased Its Stake by $7.44 Million

Shah Capital Management decreased its stake in Deutsche Bank Ag (DB) by 71.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shah Capital Management sold 930,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.19% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 371,868 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.02 million, down from 1.30 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shah Capital Management who had been investing in Deutsche Bank Ag for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.17B market cap company. The stock increased 2.82% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $8.03. About 8.63 million shares traded or 77.60% up from the average. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has declined 43.81% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.24% the S&P500. Some Historical DB News: 26/04/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK AG DBKGn.DE – RATIONALISATION OF EXTERNAL SPEND AND REAL ESTATE FOOTPRINT WORLDWIDE; 24/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Deutsche Bank may reveal investment bank revamp on Thursday; 30/03/2018 – Deutsche Bank chief and chairman face testing times; 06/03/2018 – Aramark Announces Participation in Deutsche Bank’s 2018 Media, Telecom & Business Services Conference; 29/05/2018 – WORKSPACE GROUP PLC WKP.L : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TO HOLD FROM BUY; 04/04/2018 – EX-DEUTSCHE BANK FX DEALER SEEKS TO START JAPAN CRYPTO EXCHANGE; 31/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK DBKGn.DE SAYS DEUTSCHE BANK AG HAS ADEQUATE CAPITAL, LIQUIDITY RESERVES; 19/03/2018 – FinanclNews[Reg]: Goldman hires another senior FX salesman from Deutsche Bank; 24/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK’S 2014 PAYMENT ERROR LED TO NO FINANCIAL HARM; 13/03/2018 – H.K. SFC REPRIMANDS, FINES DEUTSCHE BANK AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT AND

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Sm Energy Co (SM) by 20.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 72,072 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.87% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 283,482 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.96M, down from 355,554 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Sm Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $11.53. About 2.17 million shares traded. SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) has declined 37.86% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.29% the S&P500. Some Historical SM News: 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BASED ON FIRST TWO MONTHS OF QUARTER, PERMIAN BASIN PRODUCTION EXCEEDED PLAN; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Announces Agreements To Sell Additional Non-Core Assets For $292 Million, Coring Up And Bringing Down Net Debt; 15/05/2018 – Wexford Adds SM Energy, Exits Parsley Energy: 13F; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Enters Agreements to Sell Additional Non-Core Assets for $292M; 03/05/2018 – SM Energy 1Q Net $317.4M; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – BUYERS ARE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/05/2018 – SM ENERGY 1Q PRODUCTION 10.1 MMBOE; 04/04/2018 – SM ENERGY CO – ESTIMATED EFFECT ON 2018 PRODUCTION FROM BOTH DEALS IS A REDUCTION OF 1.2 MMBOE, 81% OIL AND 19% NATURAL GAS; 26/03/2018 – SM ENERGY SEES 1Q PRODUCTION CLOSER TO UPPER END OF GUIDANCE; 04/04/2018 – SM Energy Sees 2018 Production Cut of 1.2 MMBoe, 81% Oil and 19% Natural Gas, From Asset Sales

Analysts await SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 93.33% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.15 per share. SM’s profit will be $1.14 million for 288.25 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.34 actual EPS reported by SM Energy Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -102.94% EPS growth.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $200,271 activity. Ottoson Javan D had bought 5,000 shares worth $73,150 on Tuesday, May 7.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cloudera Inc by 1.19 million shares to 4.05M shares, valued at $44.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 57,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 18 investors sold SM shares while 66 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 101.99 million shares or 10.59% less from 114.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital Rech Invsts invested in 0.04% or 7.11M shares. Assetmark accumulated 33 shares. Oslo Asset As holds 2.49 million shares or 9.76% of its portfolio. Moreover, Sg Americas Secs Ltd has 0% invested in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Quantbot Tech LP invested in 0.01% or 3,673 shares. Aperio Gp Limited Company reported 60,338 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bokf Na reported 0.02% stake. Charles Schwab Invest Mngmt reported 480,888 shares. The Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.02% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested 0% in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Retail Bank Of Montreal Can owns 218,628 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System stated it has 181,359 shares. Manufacturers Life Insur Com The invested 0% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Key (Cayman) Ltd reported 3.03% of its portfolio in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM). Brown Brothers Harriman & Communications holds 55,929 shares.

