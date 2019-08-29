Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered Rpc (RES) Stake by $1.28 Million as Valuation Declined; Hartford Financial Management Lowered Its Texas Instrs (TXN) Stake by $403,966 as Shares Rose

Hartford Financial Management Inc decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (TXN) by 17.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hartford Financial Management Inc sold 3,811 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 18,524 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97 million, down from 22,335 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc who had been investing in Texas Instrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $115.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $123.57. About 2.88 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 19/04/2018 – Boston Semi Equipment Recognized for Excellence by Texas Instruments; 07/05/2018 – TI’s ultra-small 5.5-V DC/DC step-down power module delivers true 6-A performance; 20/04/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Trade tensions set for brighter U.S. corporate spotlight; 23/04/2018 – DJ Texas Instruments Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TXN); 02/05/2018 – TI simplifies space-constrained automotive application designs with robust, reliable 100BASE-T1 Ethernet PHY; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 24/04/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES, XILINX GAIN AFTER TEXAS INSTRUMENTS’ REV. BEAT; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 03/05/2018 – TI COO Brian Crutcher to speak at J.P. Morgan investor conference; 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Adds Texas Instruments, Exits Ford: 13F

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 31.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 115,995 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 247,412 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82M, down from 363,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.42. About 1.53 million shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Net $52.1M; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q EPS 24C; 25/04/2018 – RPC 1Q REV. $436.3M, EST. $461.7M; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q Rev $436.3M; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 02/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces First Quarter 2018 Share Repurchases; 11/05/2018 – Congress Asset Company Buys New 1.5% Position in RPC; 25/04/2018 – Marine Products Corporation Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Hartford Financial Management Inc, which manages about $809.38M and $292.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,914 shares to 15,134 shares, valued at $2.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 11,811 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,995 shares, and has risen its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp has invested 0.14% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Summit Strategies Incorporated accumulated 7,836 shares or 0.42% of the stock. Westwood Management Il owns 87,400 shares for 1.26% of their portfolio. Mathes Com reported 26,525 shares. Kings Point Capital Mngmt holds 0.01% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) or 400 shares. Argyle Capital accumulated 5,400 shares. 3,576 were reported by Alta Capital Ltd Com. Asset One Ltd has 497,705 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Cadinha & Co Limited Liability Com stated it has 9,300 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corp invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). 12,050 were reported by Regent Inv Mgmt Ltd Company. Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc reported 27,108 shares stake. King Luther Cap Mngmt accumulated 99,497 shares. Ashfield Capital Lc holds 0.21% or 17,810 shares in its portfolio. Voya Investment Management Lc reported 1.15M shares or 0.27% of all its holdings.

Analysts await Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 10.76% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.58 per share. TXN’s profit will be $1.32 billion for 21.91 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.29 actual EPS reported by Texas Instruments Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.30% EPS growth.

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29M for 67.75 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold RES shares while 46 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 65.93 million shares or 2.15% less from 67.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Numerixs Inv Technologies invested in 0.02% or 13,600 shares. 1.61 million are owned by State Street Corp. First Trust Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 0.03% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 1.16 million shares. Amalgamated State Bank stated it has 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Parkside Fincl Bank & Tru holds 0% or 891 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon Corp accumulated 1.70M shares or 0.01% of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council stated it has 162,890 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Reilly Financial Lc has 303 shares. Victory Mngmt holds 1.22M shares. 3,187 are owned by First Manhattan. 13,159 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management. Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partnership reported 974,433 shares. Mackay Shields Lc invested 0.03% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Connor Clark Lunn Investment Mgmt Ltd reported 26,650 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sei Invs owns 334,928 shares.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Booking Holdings Inc by 18,431 shares to 176,523 shares, valued at $308.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 16,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB).