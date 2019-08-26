Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $932,900 as Valuation Rose; Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Maintains Holding in Netapp (NTAP)

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Netapp Inc (NTAP) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 35,000 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.43M, up from 28,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Netapp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $10.90 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $45.43. About 2.54 million shares traded. NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) has declined 24.32% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.32% the S&P500. Some Historical NTAP News: 22/05/2018 – Lumos Data Centers Launches Suite of laaS Solutions; 11/04/2018 – 45 Days to Go: 76% of U.S. Organizations Are Concerned About Meeting the GDPR Deadline; 19/04/2018 – DJ NetApp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NTAP); 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 EPS UP OVER 15%/YR; 16/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within NetApp, Bed Bath & Beyond, Vishay Intertechnology, Polaris Industries, The Finis; 21/05/2018 – NetApp Inc expected to post earnings of $1.01 a share – Earnings Preview; 05/04/2018 – NETAPP SEES FY19-21 REV UP MID SINGLE DIGITS; 23/05/2018 – NETAPP INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $1.05; 08/05/2018 – NetApp Cloud Volumes for Google Cloud Platform Strengthens Cloud Data Services Portfolio; 23/05/2018 – NetApp Sees 1Q EPS 53c-EPS 59c

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 9,820 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 86,771 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 96,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $42.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.33% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $95.18. About 3.31 million shares traded or 24.57% up from the average. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 16/04/2018 – Phillips 66 restarting JV Borger, Texas refinery gasoline units; 10/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Alliance refinery raises production on reformer, HTUs; 23/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 SAYS BORGER MAINTENANCE CRIMPING FUEL OUTPUT; 23/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Reports Emissions at Borger, Texas, Refinery; 17/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY GASOLINE UNITS EXPECTED BACK IN PRODUCTION EARLY NEXT WEEK; 10/05/2018 – Phillips 66: William R. Loomis Jr. Retires From Board; 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE REFINERY COMPLETES HYDROTREATER RESTART; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66: 1Q Refining Net Income $91 Million; 27/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Texas Yale Corp has invested 0.17% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Fukoku Mutual Life Insur holds 0.05% or 4,150 shares. 14,539 were accumulated by Mitchell Cap Mgmt Co. Yhb Investment Advisors Inc holds 0.09% or 6,109 shares in its portfolio. Bollard Group Incorporated Limited Liability accumulated 48,300 shares or 0.17% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Mngmt reported 0.13% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Rbf Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.56% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Hennessy Advsrs stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Walleye Trading Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blue Fin reported 3,069 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. City Holdg invested in 0.83% or 30,938 shares. South Carolina-based Canal Insur has invested 1.05% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). The Massachusetts-based Dakota Wealth has invested 0.23% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.68M shares. Brandywine Glob Invest holds 547,481 shares or 0.36% of its portfolio.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 368,054 shares to 2.05M shares, valued at $41.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Yy Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 16,262 shares in the quarter, for a total of 195,201 shares, and has risen its stake in Cresud S.A. (NASDAQ:CRESY).

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 24.84% or $0.77 from last year’s $3.1 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.21 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.02 actual earnings per share reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.85% negative EPS growth.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 4,000 shares to 41,400 shares, valued at $3.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Kimberly (NYSE:KMB) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL).