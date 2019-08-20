Carmignac Gestion Has Lowered Its Position in Pdc Energy (PDCE) by $4.00 Million; Pinnacle Holdings Stake In Kimball Electronics (KE) Was Has Upped

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Pdc Energy Inc (PDCE) by 33.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 100,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.09% . The institutional investor held 201,456 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.20 million, down from 301,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Pdc Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.63% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $28.29. About 1.17 million shares traded. PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) has declined 54.51% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 54.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PDCE News: 22/04/2018 – DJ PDC Energy Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PDCE); 03/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES BCP RAPTOR’S (EAGLECLAW) OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 11/05/2018 – PDC Drill Bits Market Worth 4.54 Billion USD by 2023; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT PROVIDES FOR A MAXIMUM CREDIT AMOUNT OF $2.5 BLN; 02/05/2018 – PDC Energy 1Q Rev $260.6M; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF FACILITY FROM MAY 21, 2020 TO MAY 23, 2023; 04/05/2018 – PDC Logic Announces Appointment of Steve Allen to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – $4.5 Billion PDC Drill Bits Market by Type, Size of PDC Cutter, Number of Blades and Region – Global Forecast to 2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 16/03/2018 – PDC Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – PDC ENERGY INC – ON MAY 23, CO ENTERED INTO FOURTH AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CERTAIN BANKS AND OTHER LENDERS – SEC FILING

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased its stake in Kimball Electronics (KE) by 3.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pinnacle Holdings Llc bought 2,395 shares as the company's stock rose 5.72% . The hedge fund held 78,485 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.22B, up from 76,090 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pinnacle Holdings Llc who had been investing in Kimball Electronics for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $365.78M market cap company. The stock increased 0.63% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $14.39. About 26,429 shares traded. Kimball Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KE) has declined 20.50% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.50% the S&P500.

