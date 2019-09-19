Carmignac Gestion Has Lifted Electronic Arts (EA) Stake; Dana Investment Advisors Boosted Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO) Position By $22.94 Million

Carmignac Gestion increased Electronic Arts Inc (EA) stake by 1.66% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 29,919 shares as Electronic Arts Inc (EA)’s stock declined 2.49%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 1.83 million shares with $185.36 million value, up from 1.80M last quarter. Electronic Arts Inc now has $29.15 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $99.04. About 346,168 shares traded. Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has declined 26.71% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.71% the S&P500. Some Historical EA News: 08/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS 4Q ADJ. EPS ABOUT $1.28, EST. $1.16; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game; 22/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC – ACQUISITION CLOSED IN MAY 2018; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts Sees 1Q Net Bookings About $720M; 08/05/2018 – Electronic Arts 4Q Net $607M; 07/05/2018 – VY Esports Teams Up With Electronic Arts And Coca-Cola For Russian Interactive Football Cup; 09/05/2018 – ELECTRONIC ARTS INC EA.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $139 FROM $130; 14/05/2018 – Morgan Stanley Adds Martin Marietta, Exits Electronic Arts: 13F; 23/05/2018 – MOODY’S PLACES ELECTRONIC ARTS, INC.’S Baa2 SR UNSECURED; 24/05/2018 – FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The

Dana Investment Advisors Inc increased Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO) stake by 443.96% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Dana Investment Advisors Inc acquired 78,296 shares as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)’s stock rose 0.43%. The Dana Investment Advisors Inc holds 95,932 shares with $28.17 million value, up from 17,636 last quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc now has $118.30B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $295.4. About 147,871 shares traded. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) has risen 20.35% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.35% the S&P500. Some Historical TMO News: 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Will Hold 15.5M Shrs in CenturyLink With a Current Value of $275 M; 26/04/2018 – Thermo Scientific Explorer 4 Additive Scanning Electron Microscope Delivers First Dedicated Solution for 3D Printing Process Control; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Investments Also Will Manage $100M in Cash for Future Investments; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher Scientific 1Q Profit Increases; Lifts Guidance; 30/04/2018 – Mudrick Capital: Opposes Globalstar Inc.’s Proposed Merger Deal With Thermo Acquisitions Subsidiary; 19/03/2018 – Cubic Names Rhys Williams as New Vice President, Treasurer; 25/04/2018 – Thermo Fisher 1Q Rev $5.85B; 03/04/2018 – Rapid Mycoplasma Testing Method Now Accepted by Regulators for QA/QC and Lot Release; 15/03/2018 – Charité — Universitätsmedizin Berlin Joins Thermo Fisher Scientific’s Next-Generation Sequencing Center of Excellence Program; 30/04/2018 – MUDRICK SAYS THERMO ACQUISITIONS MERGER NOT IN BEST INTEREST

Dana Investment Advisors Inc decreased Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) stake by 47,558 shares to 462,372 valued at $16.35M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) stake by 27,315 shares and now owns 670,144 shares. Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Thermo Fisher Scientific has $32100 highest and $288 lowest target. $308.17’s average target is 4.32% above currents $295.4 stock price. Thermo Fisher Scientific had 12 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Argus Research maintained Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) rating on Wednesday, May 1. Argus Research has “Buy” rating and $31000 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 22. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Buy” rating by UBS given on Thursday, May 23. Needham maintained it with “Buy” rating and $32100 target in Thursday, July 25 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 25 by UBS. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Needham. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 26 by BTIG Research.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 35 investors sold TMO shares while 429 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 373 raised stakes. 338.08 million shares or 0.28% more from 337.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Baldwin Investment Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.62% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 1.93 million shares. Marco Invest Limited Liability Company has invested 0.25% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Freestone Cap Holdings Limited Co has 7,574 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset has invested 0.06% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Mairs & Pwr reported 2,060 shares stake. Yorktown Mgmt And Rech holds 1,300 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Viking Fund Ltd Llc has 5,000 shares. Moreover, Grandfield And Dodd Limited Liability has 0.74% invested in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Tocqueville Asset Lp invested 0.44% of its portfolio in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Diker Mgmt Ltd holds 1,450 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Mngmt Equity, a California-based fund reported 314,581 shares. Papp L Roy stated it has 2.91% in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO). Garrison Bradford & Assoc Inc invested in 15,300 shares or 5.26% of the stock. Tci Wealth Advsrs invested in 0.07% or 535 shares.

More notable recent Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Did You Miss Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Impressive 142% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: “Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO), Danaher (DHR) Said Among Firms Eyeing KKR’s (KKR) LGC – Bloomberg (Earlier) – StreetInsider.com” published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Do Thermo Fisher Scientific’s (NYSE:TMO) Earnings Warrant Your Attention? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Medtronic, Other Medtech Providers Could Face Additional Tariffs – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Thermo Fisher to develop companion diagnostic for Lilly’s selpercatinib – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

More notable recent Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Electronic Arts (EA) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on September 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Electronic Arts (EA) Down 0.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on August 29, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Thursday Option Activity: TROW, GPC, EA – Nasdaq” on September 12, 2019. More interesting news about Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Reasons to Ride Electronic Arts Stock Above $100 – Investorplace.com” published on September 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA): Commentary On Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. Electronic Arts has $12000 highest and $10000 lowest target. $108.30’s average target is 9.35% above currents $99.04 stock price. Electronic Arts had 17 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 24 by Stephens. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs with “Hold” on Monday, March 25. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, May 8 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Wednesday, July 31. The stock has “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Wednesday, March 20. The stock has “Neutral” rating by M Partners on Friday, May 3. The stock of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Thursday, August 1. Stifel Nicolaus maintained Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) on Monday, July 22 with “Buy” rating.