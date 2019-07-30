Carmignac Gestion Has Increased Its Wellcare Health Plans (WCG) Position; Masco (MAS) Had 6 Bulls

Carmignac Gestion increased Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG) stake by 11.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 84,253 shares as Wellcare Health Plans Inc (WCG)’s stock rose 0.87%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 796,658 shares with $214.90 million value, up from 712,405 last quarter. Wellcare Health Plans Inc now has $14.67B valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $291.58. About 500,119 shares traded. WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) has risen 24.83% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.40% the S&P500. Some Historical WCG News: 01/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans 1Q-End Unregulated Cash, Investments About $561.3M; 29/05/2018 – Crain’s Detroit Business: #BREAKING: Meridian sold to national health insurer Wellcare for $2.5 billion; 29/05/2018 – WellCare To Acquire Meridian For $2.5 Billion; 09/05/2018 – Wellcare Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – WellCare Health Plans Expects Deal to Add 70c-80c to 2020 Adj EPS; 23/05/2018 – Study Finds Connecting Patients with Social Services to Address Social Determinants of Health Generates Double-Digit Reduction; 29/05/2018 – WellCare: Meridian Expects to Generate More Than $4.3B in Total Rev in 2018; 29/05/2018 – WELLCARE TO BUY MERIDIAN FOR $2.5B; 01/05/2018 – WELLCARE SEES FY ADJ EPS $10.00 TO $10.30, EST. $9.820; 21/05/2018 – Tampa Bay Bus: Tampa law firm expands health care practice with a managed care legal expert from WellCare

Among 6 analysts covering Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Masco Corp had 10 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Friday, April 26. The stock of Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) earned “Buy” rating by Nomura on Monday, March 4. SunTrust maintained Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Jefferies. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $43 target in Monday, March 4 report. SunTrust maintained the shares of MAS in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 4 report. See Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) latest ratings:

The stock increased 1.50% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 1.27M shares traded. Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) has risen 0.58% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.85% the S&P500. Some Historical MAS News: 16/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Masco’s IDR at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – DJ Masco Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MAS); 27/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Masco Corporation To Investment Grade; Rating Outlook Stable; 09/04/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS BA3 CFR AND B1 RATING TO NOTES OF TOPBUILD; STABLE OUTLOOK; 18/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference — June 6, 2018; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 27/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES MASCO TO INVESTMENT GRADE; RATING OUTLOOK; 27/03/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Date for Earnings Release and Conference Call for 2018 First Quarter; 24/04/2018 – MASCO 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 49C; 02/05/2018 – Masco Corporation Announces Live Webcast of Presentation at Investor Conference – May 14, 2018

More notable recent Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Think About Buying Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) Now? – Yahoo Finance” on July 08, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “Mohawk’s stock tumbles to lead NYSE losers after sales miss, downbeat outlook – MarketWatch” published on July 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Masco Corporation (NYSE:MAS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Masco (MAS) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “First, My Analysis Said Alphabet Returns To Highs; Then The Charts Confirmed – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.77 in 2018Q4.

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.98 billion. The Company’s Plumbing Products segment provides faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bathing units, shower enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas products, exercise pools and systems, brass and copper plumbing system components, and other non-decorative plumbing products. It has a 17.03 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Decorative Architectural Products segment offers architectural coatings, including paints, primers, specialty paints, stains, and waterproofing products; cabinet, door, window, and hardware products; and functional hardware, wall plates, hook and rail products, and picture hanging accessories, as well as decorative bath hardware, shower accessories, and shower doors.

More notable recent WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “WellCare Health Plans Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “WellCare Health Plans EPS beats by $0.15, beats on revenue – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Earnings Scheduled For July 30, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about WellCare Health Plans, Inc. (NYSE:WCG) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Easy Choice Health Plan Rebrands to WellCare of California – PRNewswire” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 01, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering WellCare Health Plans (NYSE:WCG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. WellCare Health Plans had 11 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stephens on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

Carmignac Gestion decreased Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) stake by 120,436 shares to 6.14M valued at $219.81M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Geopark Ltd stake by 119,740 shares and now owns 437,562 shares. Mercadolibre Inc (NASDAQ:MELI) was reduced too.