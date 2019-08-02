Carmignac Gestion Has Increased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Position by $3.98 Million; Cae (CAE) Stock Rose While Pioneer Investment Management Has Lowered Its Holding

Pioneer Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in Cae Inc (CAE) by 14.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pioneer Investment Management Inc sold 31,702 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.16% . The institutional investor held 194,618 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.31 million, down from 226,320 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pioneer Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Cae Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $27.29. About 202,107 shares traded. CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) has risen 33.00% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.00% the S&P500. Some Historical CAE News: 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37, EST. C$0.32; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q REV. C$780.7M, EST. C$782.7M; 22/05/2018 – Media Advisory: CAE’s FY2018 fourth quarter and full year financial results and conference call; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – EXPECTS TO EXCEED UNDERLYING MARKET GROWTH IN FISCAL YEAR 2019; 25/05/2018 – CAE INC – QTR END ORDER BACKLOG OF $7.8 BLN; 25/05/2018 – CAE 4Q PROFIT CONT OPS/SHR C$0.37; 25/05/2018 – Correct: CAE Inc 4Q Cont Ops EPS C$0.37; 27/03/2018 CAE Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) by 56.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 57,745 shares as the company’s stock declined 24.24% . The institutional investor held 160,212 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.20 million, up from 102,467 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Cimarex Energy Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.81% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $47.22. About 2.32 million shares traded or 48.22% up from the average. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N – QTRLY DAILY PRODUCTION AVERAGED 206.1 MBOE VS 177.2 MBOE; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO – AGREEMENT TO SELL OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES PRINCIPALLY LOCATED IN WARD COUNTY, TEXAS IN CASH TO CALLON PETROLEUM; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cimarex Energy Co, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (XEC); 11/05/2018 – Cimarex Energy Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Adj EPS $1.82

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Concho Resources Inc (NYSE:CXO) by 81,029 shares to 296,506 shares, valued at $32.90M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mueller Industries Inc (NYSE:MLI) by 26,131 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 388,395 shares, and cut its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc holds 0.24% or 54,631 shares. Utah Retirement holds 18,725 shares. Atria Limited Liability Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability reported 19,486 shares. Commerce Bancorp accumulated 3,783 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited invested in 0.02% or 840,771 shares. Cordasco Ntwk accumulated 0% or 17 shares. 52,470 are owned by Mitchell Group Incorporated Inc. Jane Street Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation owns 30,185 shares. Aviva Pcl holds 0.02% or 36,297 shares in its portfolio. Telemus Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 9,984 shares. Citigroup has invested 0.01% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Rr Advisors Lc holds 36,000 shares. 4,677 are held by First Quadrant Lp Ca. Dimensional Fund LP has 1.57M shares for 0.04% of their portfolio.

Analysts await CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) to report earnings on August, 14 before the open. They expect $0.20 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.2 per share. CAE’s profit will be $53.38M for 34.11 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual EPS reported by CAE Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.44% negative EPS growth.

Pioneer Investment Management Inc, which manages about $65.36 billion and $70.38B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dr Reddys Labs Ltd (NYSE:RDY) by 22,000 shares to 53,237 shares, valued at $2.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 37,375 shares in the quarter, for a total of 154,693 shares, and has risen its stake in Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 10 investors sold CAE shares while 56 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 122.75 million shares or 2.05% less from 125.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 220 were accumulated by Cwm Lc. 369,195 are held by Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership. Fil Limited holds 0.07% or 1.95M shares. Lazard Asset Mgmt Ltd stated it has 606,691 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ativo Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 50,016 shares. Raymond James Assoc has invested 0% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Jane Street Lc owns 26,033 shares. Jpmorgan Chase And Co holds 0% or 453,459 shares. Winslow Capital Limited Liability Company holds 88,400 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Asset Management Hldg Sa has 0.01% invested in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) for 28,987 shares. Germany-based Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has invested 0.01% in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Pnc Fin Services Grp reported 7,282 shares stake. Nordea Inv holds 0.05% or 816,700 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Com has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE). Agf Invests holds 261,846 shares.

