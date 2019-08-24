Carmignac Gestion Has Increased By $529,464 Its Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) Position; Winslow Capital Management Boosted Zoetis (ZTS) Stake

Carmignac Gestion increased Transportador Gas Sur (TGS) stake by 11.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 40,728 shares as Transportador Gas Sur (TGS)’s stock rose 50.97%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 403,099 shares with $5.31 million value, up from 362,371 last quarter. Transportador Gas Sur now has $1.36 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.57% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 706,838 shares traded. Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) has declined 4.93% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.93% the S&P500. Some Historical TGS News: 01/05/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL PERU OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 27/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Announces The Tender Results And Settlement Of The Cash Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its; 16/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s $750M Notes; 16/04/2018 – TGS Files 2017 Annual Report on Form 20-F; 11/05/2018 – FITCH RATES NOVA TRANSPORTADORA DO SUDESTE SA’S PROPOSED; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Transportadora de gas del Peru at ‘BBB+’; Outlook Stable; 11/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA’s Proposed Debentures Issuance ‘AAA(bra)’; 16/04/2018 – Fitch Rates Transportadora de Gas Internacional’s Proposed Issuance ‘BBB(EXP)’; 19/04/2018 – TRANSPORTADORA DE GAS DEL SUR S.A. BEGINS TENDER OFFER FOR ANY; 19/04/2018 – Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. Commences Tender Offer For Any And All Of Its 9.625% Notes Due 2020

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased Zoetis Inc (ZTS) stake by 9.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Winslow Capital Management Llc acquired 295,996 shares as Zoetis Inc (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Winslow Capital Management Llc holds 3.47M shares with $349.10M value, up from 3.17M last quarter. Zoetis Inc now has $58.77B valuation. The stock decreased 2.82% or $3.57 during the last trading session, reaching $123.07. About 2.23M shares traded or 10.53% up from the average. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to Buy Veterinary-Diagnostics Company Abaxis for $2 Billion; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS – EXPECTS DEAL TO HAVE IMPACT ON 2018 EARNINGS RELATED TO CUSTOMARY CLOSING ACTIVITIES; ON ADJUSTED BASIS, CO DOES NOT EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT; 05/04/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $89 FROM $83; RATING OUTPERFORM; 06/04/2018 – Lilly set to collect initial Elanco bids –; 02/05/2018 – Zoetis 1Q Adj EPS 75c; 25/04/2018 – Boehringer’s operating income up 20.7 percent on Sanofi deal; 02/04/2018 – Pioneer Fundamental Growth Adds Zoetis, Cuts Home Depot; 02/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.04; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SAYS UPON DEAL TERMINATION BY ABAXIS OR CO, TERMINATION FEE OF $70 MLN MAY BE PAYABLE BY ABAXIS – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Wealth Mngmt Lc invested in 2,115 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Jnba Finance Advisors has 27 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0.39% or 13.79M shares in its portfolio. 3,485 are held by 1832 Asset Management Limited Partnership. Horizon Invests Llc reported 3,093 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Tekla Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.05% or 257,001 shares in its portfolio. Yhb Investment Inc invested in 0.5% or 31,605 shares. Tortoise Management Ltd Liability invested in 3,360 shares. Cibc World Inc stated it has 0.07% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fifth Third Natl Bank has 0.05% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Everence reported 0.27% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Coastline Tru has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Pinebridge Investments Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.26% or 126,593 shares. 5,939 are held by Capital Innovations Ltd Liability Corporation. Polen Mngmt Llc holds 5.31% or 10.10 million shares.

Winslow Capital Management Llc decreased Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) stake by 13,753 shares to 1.78 million valued at $351.46M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) stake by 112,185 shares and now owns 1.08M shares. Alphabet Inc Cl A was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Zoetis has $132 highest and $100 lowest target. $118.63’s average target is -3.61% below currents $123.07 stock price. Zoetis had 13 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) on Tuesday, August 13 with “Hold” rating. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, March 20 by UBS. As per Monday, February 25, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has “Market Perform” rating given on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Tuesday, March 19 by SunTrust. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Monday, July 1. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Monday, July 22.

More notable recent Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should We Be Delighted With Zoetis Inc.’s (NYSE:ZTS) ROE Of 57%? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Zoetis Inc. Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Zoetis Inc. – The Value And Price Relationship Appears Unhealthy – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Zoetis Completes Acquisition of Platinum Performance, a Leading Nutrition-Focused Animal Health Business – Business Wire” published on August 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Healthcare Stocks at All-Time Highs: Are They Buys? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

More notable recent Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Argentinian Stocks Are Cratering Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “48 Stocks Moving In Monday’s Mid-Day Session – Benzinga” published on August 19, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “72 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Transportadora de Gas del Sur S.A. (NYSE:TGS) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Catastrophic Drop In Argentina Merval Calls To Mind John Templeton – Seeking Alpha” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “16 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s After-Market Session – Benzinga” with publication date: August 01, 2019.