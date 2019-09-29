Carmignac Gestion Has Decreased Illumina (ILMN) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Winslow Capital Management Increased Its Netflix (NFLX) Stake by $22.86 Million

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 6.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 28,897 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 404,122 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $148.78 million, down from 433,019 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.87% or $2.6 during the last trading session, reaching $301.28. About 559,106 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 15/05/2018 – Illumina Acquires Edico Genome To Accelerate Genomic Data Analysis; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 15 TO 16 PCT; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA, LOXO IN PACT ON PAN-CANCER COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS; 23/04/2018 – DJ Illumina Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ILMN); 10/04/2018 – Loxo Oncology and Illumina to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS-ILLUMINA REPORT PACT TO DEVELOP-COMMERCIALIZE COM; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 24/04/2018 – Illumina Sees FY18 EPS $4.45-EPS $4.55; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – LOXO ONCOLOGY TO UTILIZE A COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC VERSION OF TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 FOR LAROTRECTINIB (NTRK) AND LOXO-292 (RET)

Winslow Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Netflix Inc (NFLX) by 5.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Winslow Capital Management Llc bought 62,294 shares as the company’s stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 1.14M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $420.34 million, up from 1.08 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Winslow Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netflix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $115.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $263.08. About 7.37M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500. Some Historical NFLX News: 05/04/2018 – IBT: Netflix Could Open Branch In South Korea, Samsung’s Home Country; 05/04/2018 – clevelanddotcom: Sources say Barris is in talks regarding a mega-production deal with Netflix that would also include Shonda; 10/04/2018 – New Digital TV Network AKC.TV Airs 24/7 Content For Dog Lovers; 21/03/2018 – Variety: Netflix Acquires Rights to Adaptation of YA Novel `To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before’; 11/05/2018 – The Wrap: Netflix Buys Animated Film `Next Gen’ for $30 Million; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passes Disney to become most valuable US media company; 17/04/2018 – Wild, wild Netflix; 09/05/2018 – Netflix Presenting at Conference May 14; 26/04/2018 – EU strikes deal forcing Netflix, Amazon to fund European content; 05/04/2018 – Cramer talks Spotify, the ‘anti-IPO’ joining the ranks of Netflix and Amazon

Analysts await Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.41 EPS, down 7.24% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.52 per share. ILMN’s profit will be $207.27M for 53.42 P/E if the $1.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by Illumina, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

