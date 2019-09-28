Carmignac Gestion Has Cut Stake in Rpc (RES) as Shares Declined; Gilead Sciences (GILD) Shareholder Beck Mack & Oliver Cut Holding by $302,907

Beck Mack & Oliver Llc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 1.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc sold 4,521 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 364,990 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $24.66 million, down from 369,511 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver Llc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $79.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $62.9. About 6.48 million shares traded or 6.01% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 30/05/2018 – China Drug Administration Approves Epclusa® (Sofosbuvir/Velpatasvir), Gilead’s Pan-Genotypic Treatment for Chronic Hepatitis C Virus Infection; 21/05/2018 – JULUCA Dolutegravir/rilpivirine Combines Two Antiretrovirals in a Single-Pill Regimen; 15/05/2018 – Gilead fortifies its cell therapy status, expanding into three new facilities and teaming with NCI $GILD; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 15/05/2018 – Gilead’s Kite Buys Building in Santa Monica From Astellas Pharma; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 02/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 1-Wk Rise, Odefsey Declines: HIV; 23/05/2018 – Startup Headed by Gilead Ex-Partner Lures Away Its Top Scientist; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names John McHutchison Chief Scientific Officer; 11/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Stockholders Vote Against Shareholder Proposal on Independent Chair

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Rpc Inc (RES) by 32.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 79,592 shares as the company’s stock declined 39.05% . The institutional investor held 167,820 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.21 million, down from 247,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Rpc Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.16B market cap company. The stock increased 4.64% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.41. About 2.10 million shares traded. RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) has declined 58.71% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.71% the S&P500. Some Historical RES News: 13/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC – CONSIDERATION OF EUR 75 MLN IS BEING FUNDED FROM RPC’S EXISTING DEBT FACILITIES AND REPRESENTS A PRE-SYNERGY EBITDA MULTIPLE OF CIRCA 7X; 11/05/2018 – RPC at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today; 25/04/2018 – RPC Inc 1Q EPS 24c; 18/05/2018 – RPC Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ RPC Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RES); 11/04/2018 – RPC Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – RPC GROUP PLC RPC.L – REVENUE FOR FULL YEAR IS EXPECTED TO HAVE GROWN SIGNIFICANTLY VERSUS LAST YEAR; 09/05/2018 – RPC Strategies Welcomes Political Strategists to Team; 02/05/2018 – Ivy Energy Adds Cactus Inc., Exits Weatherford, Cuts RPC; 04/05/2018 – RPC Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 11

Analysts await RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.02 EPS, down 89.47% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.19 per share. RES’s profit will be $4.29 million for 67.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.03 actual EPS reported by RPC, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.33% negative EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grubhub Inc (NYSE:GRUB) by 381,141 shares to 3.68 million shares, valued at $287.20M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Loma Negra Corp by 52,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.06M shares, and has risen its stake in Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 19 investors sold RES shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 6.44% more from 65.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio holds 0% or 5,726 shares. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co invested 0.01% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Susquehanna Interest Grp Limited Liability Partnership, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 14,058 shares. State Street holds 1.99M shares. Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Qs Invsts Limited Liability owns 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 8,700 shares. 2,453 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Fifth Third State Bank holds 0% or 1,215 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Liability has invested 0% in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES). Corecommodity Ltd Liability holds 208,310 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Ghp Invest Advsrs Inc reported 19,397 shares stake. Moreover, Wellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in RPC, Inc. (NYSE:RES) for 53,723 shares. Brown Advisory invested in 0% or 20,100 shares. 81,480 were reported by Teton. Bank & Trust Of Mellon Corporation holds 0% or 1.66 million shares in its portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 55 investors sold GILD shares while 448 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 960.10 million shares or 0.17% less from 961.76 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Norinchukin National Bank The holds 221,078 shares. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz Lc holds 0.09% or 10,953 shares. Roberts Glore And Co Il accumulated 25,820 shares. Rhode Island-based Amica Retiree Medical Tru has invested 0.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). E&G Advsrs LP reported 0.73% stake. 3,093 are held by Cls Invests Llc. Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 0.26% or 245,220 shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership owns 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 5,272 shares. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability invested in 0.03% or 60,771 shares. Sand Hill Advsrs Ltd Liability has 48,256 shares. Fred Alger reported 14,783 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Lowe Brockenbrough Com has invested 0.71% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Atlas Browninc holds 3,527 shares or 0.16% of its portfolio. 10,072 are held by Mechanics National Bank & Trust Department. Quantbot Tech Limited Partnership has 44,714 shares.

