Carmignac Gestion Has Cut By $55.82 Million Its Yandex Nv (YNDX) Holding; Alpine Investment Management Increased Resolute Fst Prods (RFP) Holding By $4.56 Billion

Carmignac Gestion decreased Yandex Nv (YNDX) stake by 67.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion sold 1.64 million shares as Yandex Nv (YNDX)’s stock rose 2.99%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 803,744 shares with $27.60M value, down from 2.45M last quarter. Yandex Nv now has $11.78B valuation. The stock decreased 3.97% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $36.04. About 927,892 shares traded. Yandex N.V. (NASDAQ:YNDX) has risen 9.86% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.86% the S&P500. Some Historical YNDX News: 26/04/2018 – YANDEX YNDX.O : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $44 FROM $41; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – EXPECT SEARCH AND PORTAL RUBLE-BASED REVENUE GROWTH TO BE IN THE RANGE OF 19% TO 21% IN THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 25/04/2018 – Yandex 1Q Net $32.3M; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX HEADLINES PUBLISHED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 Boundless to Host Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Server Enterprise; 30/05/2018 – Boundless to Host Upcoming Roundtable Webinar on Boundless Anywhere; 29/05/2018 – Russian tech giant Yandex has unveiled a new smart speaker; 25/04/2018 – YANDEX – CURRENTLY EXPECT CONSOLIDATED RUBLE-BASED REVENUE TO GROW IN THE RANGE OF 28% TO 32% FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 COMPARED WITH 2017; 27/04/2018 – SBERBANK, YANDEX CLOSE YANDEX.MARKET DEAL; 26/05/2018 – YANDEX WOULD ONLY SELL SMALL STAKE IF IPO OF UBER JV HELD: RIA

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP) stake by 714.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Alpine Investment Management Llc acquired 36.19 million shares as Resolute Fst Prods Inc (RFP)’s stock declined 21.09%. The Alpine Investment Management Llc holds 41.25 million shares with $5.22B value, up from 5.06M last quarter. Resolute Fst Prods Inc now has $410.57 million valuation. The stock decreased 3.40% or $0.162 during the last trading session, reaching $4.598. About 248,396 shares traded. Resolute Forest Products Inc. (NYSE:RFP) has declined 31.10% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.10% the S&P500. Some Historical RFP News: 24/05/2018 – DirectRFP® Launches the World’s First RFP Automated Technology Platform; 26/04/2018 – APS Issues RFP for Peaking Capacity; 13/03/2018 – Dynamic Energy Awarded One-Third of MA SMART Program’s RFP; 09/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-011-2018 (S); 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE CEO SAYS TRANSPORT ISSUES CONTINUE TO IMPACT EARNINGS; 16/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC RECEIVED IDE APPROVAL FROM FDA TO RESOLUTE ONYX DES; 18/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-015-2018 (P); 30/04/2018 – NATO’S RESOLUTE SUPPORT MISSION IN KABUL SAYS IN STATEMENT; 03/05/2018 – RESOLUTE FOREST 1Q ADJ EPS 18C, EST. 37C; 17/04/2018 – St. Croix Source: RFP-014-2018(P)

Among 2 analysts covering Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Yandex had 3 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.