Carmignac Gestion Has Boosted Facebook (FB) Holding by $74.94 Million; Private Management Group Holding in Discovery (DISCK) Has Lowered by $3.17 Million as Shares Declined

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Facebook Inc (FB) by 16.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 451,423 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.62% . The institutional investor held 3.23 million shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $538.37M, up from 2.78 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Facebook Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $520.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $2.88 during the last trading session, reaching $182.59. About 13.06M shares traded. Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) has risen 13.54% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FB News: 23/04/2018 – Watch tech hedge fund manager and former Facebook exec Palihapitiya reveal his latest play; 18/04/2018 – Facebook Designing Own Computer Chips, Says Bloomberg — Barron’s Blog; 23/05/2018 – Vattenfall Signs Deal to Supply Facebook’s Nordic Data Centres With Renewable Energy; 17/04/2018 – FACEBOOK’S KAPLAN: TOOK CAMBRIDGE’S WORD DATA DELETED IN ’15; 18/05/2018 – INSIGHT-Vietnam set to tighten clamps on Facebook and Google, threatening dissidents; 21/03/2018 – FACEBOOK’S ZUCKERBERG SAYS IN 2015, LEARNED THAT KOGAN HAD SHARED DATA FROM HIS APP WITH CAMBRIDGE ANALYTICA; 09/04/2018 – MA SAYS SHOULDN’T “KILL FACEBOOK” OVER ITS ISSUES; 21/03/2018 – ICO SPOKESWOMAN COMMENTS IN EMAIL ON FACEBOOK DATA PROBE; 26/03/2018 – CORRECTED-Pep Boys suspends Facebook ads after data security breach; 23/03/2018 – Facebook Called to Meeting in Sweden Amid Privacy Concerns

Private Management Group Inc decreased its stake in Discovery Inc (DISCK) by 5.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Private Management Group Inc sold 126,813 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.15% . The institutional investor held 2.19M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $55.59M, down from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Private Management Group Inc who had been investing in Discovery Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $25.33. About 2.63 million shares traded. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) has risen 16.21% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.21% the S&P500. Some Historical DISCK News: 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS INC – EXCHANGE OFFERS WILL EXPIRE IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING 11:59 P.M., NEW YORK CITY TIME, ON MARCH 30, 2018, UNLESS EXTENDED; 15/03/2018 – Discovery Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 – Discovery Commun Announces Exchange Offer and Consent Solicitation for Scripps Notes; 19/03/2018 – Discovery Announces Preliminary Results of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations for Scripps Notes; 04/05/2018 – DJ Discovery Communications Inc Clas, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DISCB); 06/03/2018 – DISCOVERY COMMUNICATIONS – COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF SCRIPPS NETWORKS INTERACTIVE; CHANGES COMPANY NAME TO DISCOVERY INC; 08/03/2018 – Tech Jollof: Discovery and Scripps in merger talks: sources (Reuters) – Discovery Communications and Scripps Networks Intera; 06/03/2018 – Correction to Discovery Skinny TV Bundle Story; 12/03/2018 – DISCOVERY IS SAID TO PLAN MOVING HQ TO 230 PARK AVE. SOUTH: NYP; 05/03/2018 – DISCOVERY REPORTS EXCHANGE OFFER FOR SCRIPPS NOTES

Private Management Group Inc, which manages about $2.22 billion and $2.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Autonation Inc (NYSE:AN) by 8,748 shares to 890,152 shares, valued at $31.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 10,619 shares in the quarter, for a total of 250,879 shares, and has risen its stake in Donnelley Finl Solutions Inc.

