Carmignac Gestion Decreased Position in Phillips 66 (PSX) by $932,900 as Share Price Declined; Citizens Finl Group (CFG) Shareholder Claar Advisors Lowered Its Position by $4.38 Million as Stock Value Declined

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 9,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.18% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 86,771 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.26 million, down from 96,591 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.51 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $100.33. About 1.84M shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 26.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.63% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 17/04/2018 – Phillips 66 Presenting at Conference May 17; 07/03/2018 PHILLIPS 66 PSX.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMES WITH NEUTRAL RATING; TARGET PRICE $110; 17/05/2018 – Andeavor, Concho Resources and Phillips 66 are among the top performers across 16 similar three-month oil price environments, according to hedge fund analytics tool Kensho; 02/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Well Positioned for IMO 2020 Rule (Correct); 03/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 ALLIANCE LOUISIANA REFINERY RESTARTING HYDROTREATERS THIS WEEK; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 26/04/2018 – Skinny and sweet: U.S. refiner earnings depend on the oil diet; 09/04/2018 – Mastercard and Phillips 66 Drive Easier Payments with Masterpass; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 27/04/2018 – Phillips 66 1Q EPS $1.07

Claar Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Citizens Finl Group Inc (CFG) by 71.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Claar Advisors Llc sold 136,788 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.78% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 54,554 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.77M, down from 191,342 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Claar Advisors Llc who had been investing in Citizens Finl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $16.39B market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $35.75. About 4.56M shares traded or 15.64% up from the average. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) has declined 19.20% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CFG News: 31/05/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP INC – DEAL FOR FOR $511 MLN IN CASH; 20/04/2018 – CITIZENS FINANCIAL 1Q EPS 78C; 15/05/2018 – Citizens Strategic & Tactical Allocation Risk Portfolios Now Available Through Citizens Investment Services; 29/05/2018 – Citigroup won’t use high deposit rates to win digital accounts -exec; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Sees Acquisition Total Estimated After-Tax Integration Costs of $30M-$45M; 20/04/2018 – DJ Citizens Financial Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CFG); 24/04/2018 – SpeciFi from Citizens Investment Services® Wins 2018 Celent Model Wealth Manager Platform Award; 31/05/2018 – Citizens Financial Group Acquisition of Franklin American Mortgage Expected to Close in 3Q; 09/03/2018 – Dir Landy Gifts 383 Of Citizens Financial Services Inc; 19/03/2018 – BARNIER: FULL AGREEMENT ON CITIZENS, FINANCIAL SETTLEMENT

Analysts await Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to report earnings on July, 19 before the open. They expect $0.95 EPS, up 7.95% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.88 per share. CFG’s profit will be $435.43 million for 9.41 P/E if the $0.95 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.93 actual EPS reported by Citizens Financial Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.15% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.08, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 41 investors sold CFG shares while 179 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 159 raised stakes. 416.89 million shares or 3.37% less from 431.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 49,493 were accumulated by Hartford Inv Mngmt Company. British Columbia Inv Mgmt accumulated 301,651 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Haverford Financial reported 13,000 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 132,700 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 99,071 are owned by Bailard. Natixis Advisors Lp reported 477,580 shares. Finemark Bancorp Tru reported 102,793 shares. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsr Limited Liability Partnership Ma accumulated 825 shares. Tradition Mgmt Ltd Com holds 214,284 shares or 1.89% of its portfolio. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Liability Com holds 0% or 1,765 shares. Wright Invsts Ser Incorporated reported 8,549 shares. Horan Limited Liability Com holds 1.39% of its portfolio in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 67,432 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 162,554 shares. Deutsche Savings Bank Ag owns 0.03% invested in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) for 1.43 million shares. Tdam Usa holds 0.39% or 167,527 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “BofA ranks last in New England in customer survey – Boston Business Journal” on May 06, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Instant transactions are taking over, business owners say in Citizens survey – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on May 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (LH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “This analyst suggests a merger partner for M&T Bank – Buffalo Business First – Buffalo Business First” published on February 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “SunTrust, U.S. Bancorp cut as Baird steps to sidelines on banks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 28, 2019.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $165,816 activity.

Analysts await Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) to report earnings on July, 26. They expect $2.32 EPS, down 17.14% or $0.48 from last year’s $2.8 per share. PSX’s profit will be $1.05 billion for 10.81 P/E if the $2.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.40 actual EPS reported by Phillips 66 for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 480.00% EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transportador Gas Sur (NYSE:TGS) by 40,728 shares to 403,099 shares, valued at $5.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 57,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 160,212 shares, and has risen its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold PSX shares while 350 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 305.73 million shares or 2.08% less from 312.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh accumulated 20,172 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Paloma Mngmt invested in 23,982 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Dorsey & Whitney Tru Com Limited Liability Corp has 0.08% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,444 shares. Bath Savings Tru Company stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Acropolis Inv Management Ltd Company reported 0.07% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 2,448 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Congress Asset Management Com Ma reported 61,300 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Kempen Capital Nv accumulated 0.09% or 10,313 shares. Rech & Mgmt Com stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada owns 2.30 million shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Tributary Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corp accumulated 3,600 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Lee Danner & Bass Incorporated holds 0.14% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 12,882 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Lc reported 0.19% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Old National State Bank In has 0.02% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 4,328 shares. Peddock Capital Advisors Ltd Co stated it has 0.02% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

More notable recent Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Telefonica S.A. (TEF) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Carnival, Caterpillar, Darden Restaurants, Fiserv, KeyCorp, Micron, Phillips 66 and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on June 21, 2019, Fool.com published: “This Refining Giant Joins a Race to Solve Americaâ€™s $100 Million a Day Oil Problem – The Motley Fool” on June 22, 2019. More interesting news about Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Phillips 66: ‘Well Positioned For IMO 2020’ – Seeking Alpha” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “South Philly Refinery Shuts Permanently, Our Picks PBF Energy, Kinder Winners – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 26, 2019.