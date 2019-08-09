Carmignac Gestion Decreased Newmont Mining (NEM) Stake By $4.22 Million; New Home Co (NWHM) Sentiment Is 0.84

Carmignac Gestion decreased Newmont Mining Corp (NEM) stake by 1.92% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion sold 120,436 shares as Newmont Mining Corp (NEM)’s stock rose 20.45%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 6.14M shares with $219.81 million value, down from 6.27M last quarter. Newmont Mining Corp now has $31.99 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $39.08. About 4.61M shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT PACT TO SELL ROYALTY PORTFOLIO TO MAVERIX METALS; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 02/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 22/03/2018 Newmont Mining Corp. CDS Widens 7 Bps, Most in 6 Weeks; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N – COO THOMAS PALMER SAYS EXPECT TO ACHIEVE THE HIGHEST PRODUCTION AND LOWEST COSTS IN THE FOURTH QUARTER – CONF CALL; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – COPPER AISC FOR QTR ROSE 17 PCT TO $2.07 PER POUND ON HIGHER CAS; 26/04/2018 – AHAFO CONSTRUCTION DELAYS UNLIKELY TO AFFECT GUIDANCE: NEWMONT; 30/05/2018 – Ghana gold miners say welcome new government export tests; 09/04/2018 – LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD – EXERCISED OPTION TO TERMINATE ROYALTY AGREEMENT WITH NEWMONT OVERSEAS EXPLORATION LIMITED

New Home Co LLC (NWHM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.33, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio fall, as 16 funds opened new or increased holdings, while 19 reduced and sold positions in New Home Co LLC. The funds in our database now have: 11.44 million shares, down from 11.93 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding New Home Co LLC in top ten holdings was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 18 Increased: 11 New Position: 5.

Analysts await Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.41 earnings per share, up 24.24% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.33 per share. NEM’s profit will be $335.65 million for 23.83 P/E if the $0.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.12 actual earnings per share reported by Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 241.67% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold NEM shares while 138 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 184 raised stakes. 484.31 million shares or 8.04% more from 448.27 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bessemer Gru has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 1,545 shares. Fiera Capital invested in 148,980 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Chevy Chase has 0.09% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 728,614 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP holds 0.01% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) or 478 shares. Cohen & Steers has invested 0.03% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Moreover, Ci Investments has 0.02% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 123,550 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 62,500 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 3,057 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blackrock holds 0.14% or 85.83 million shares in its portfolio. Wilkins Inv Counsel owns 362,710 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc holds 12 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Blair William And Il has 0% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 12,976 shares. Greenleaf, Michigan-based fund reported 5,827 shares. Foster Motley has 49,685 shares. Jpmorgan Chase &, a New York-based fund reported 2.03M shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Newmont Mining Corporation (NYSE:NEM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Newmont Mining Corporation had 11 analyst reports since February 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 9. FBR Capital maintained the shares of NEM in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Hold” rating. Jefferies maintained the shares of NEM in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating. The stock of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 3. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of NEM in report on Wednesday, April 10 with “Hold” rating.

Carmignac Gestion increased Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 197,289 shares to 1.17 million valued at $337.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) stake by 167,888 shares and now owns 6.27M shares. Alphabet Inc was raised too.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 12 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $312,989 activity.

The New Home Company Inc., a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona. The company has market cap of $79.99 million. The firm operates through two divisions, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It currently has negative earnings. It manufactures and sells homes in California, including coastal Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, the metro Sacramento, and the Phoenix area.

The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $3.98. About 63,224 shares traded. The New Home Company Inc. (NWHM) has declined 53.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.93% the S&P500.

Second Curve Capital Llc holds 6.88% of its portfolio in The New Home Company Inc. for 1.90 million shares. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. owns 392,296 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Moreover, First Manhattan Co has 0.03% invested in the company for 921,691 shares. The Texas-based Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has invested 0.01% in the stock. Fil Ltd, a Bermuda-based fund reported 1.92 million shares.