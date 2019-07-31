Carmignac Gestion Decreased Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Stake as Stock Declined; Kimberly Clark (KMB) Holder 1St Source Bank Decreased Holding

1St Source Bank decreased its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (KMB) by 12.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 1St Source Bank sold 3,483 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,537 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.04M, down from 28,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 1St Source Bank who had been investing in Kimberly Clark Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $46.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.92% or $2.65 during the last trading session, reaching $135.65. About 1.22 million shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 14/05/2018 – New Study Shows Comfort and Confidence are Key to Living a Fulfilled Life at Any Age; 16/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Mexico Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 12/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Estimates $100 Million Investment to Expand Mobile Manufacturing Facility; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Earnings Beat, As Company Offers Higher Sales Guidance — MarketWatch; 30/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 UNICEF honors Kimberly-Clark with 2018 Children First Award; 23/04/2018 – Cramer also raises serious concerns about the consumer packaged goods space after earnings reports from Kimberly-Clark and Procter & Gamble; 22/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – APPROVED $30 MLN FOR EXPANSION AND IMPROVEMENTS TO ITS NONWOVENS MANUFACTURING FACILITY IN HENDERSONVILLE, NORTH CAROLINA; 20/04/2018 – DJ Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMB)

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Intuitive Surgical Inc (ISRG) by 0.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 1,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.31% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 269,440 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.74 million, down from 271,306 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Intuitive Surgical Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $12.13 during the last trading session, reaching $519.51. About 493,862 shares traded. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) has risen 4.92% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.49% the S&P500.

1St Source Bank, which manages about $1.17B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 1St Source Corp (NASDAQ:SRCE) by 12,263 shares to 7.23 million shares, valued at $324.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.79 earnings per share, up 4.68% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.71 per share. KMB’s profit will be $616.00M for 18.95 P/E if the $1.79 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.67 actual earnings per share reported by Kimberly-Clark Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.19% EPS growth.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 197,289 shares to 1.17M shares, valued at $337.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.14 in 2018Q4.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $23.09 million activity. The insider GUTHART GARY S sold $14.65 million. MOHR MARSHALL sold $3.94M worth of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) on Tuesday, February 5.