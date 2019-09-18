Carmignac Gestion Decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake By $1.51 Million; Inter Parfums (IPAR) Sentiment Is 1.4

Inter Parfums Inc (IPAR) investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.21, from 1.61 in 2019Q1. The ratio worsened, as 102 institutional investors started new or increased stock positions, while 73 cut down and sold holdings in Inter Parfums Inc. The institutional investors in our database now possess: 16.22 million shares, down from 16.40 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Inter Parfums Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 3 to 2 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 27 Reduced: 46 Increased: 66 New Position: 36.

Carmignac Gestion decreased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 15.99% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion sold 25,622 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 134,590 shares with $7.99 million value, down from 160,212 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $5.10B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $50.26. About 810,012 shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 23/05/2018 – Cimarex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 21/05/2018 – CIMAREX ENERGY CO XEC.N : SIMMONS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $138 FROM $132; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 M; 16/04/2018 Cimarex Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q EPS $1.96; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75

More notable recent Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Timing the Market, Is it Possible? – September 10, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cosmetics Industry Outlook Looks Radiant on Solid Sales Channels – Nasdaq” on August 26, 2019. More interesting news about Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Inter Parfums, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:IPAR) CEO Pay Reflect Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Don’t Sell Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. holds 2.97% of its portfolio in Inter Parfums, Inc. for 654,924 shares. Cortina Asset Management Llc owns 366,908 shares or 1.51% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Granite Investment Partners Llc has 1.09% invested in the company for 307,206 shares. The Massachusetts-based Capital Impact Advisors Llc has invested 0.64% in the stock. Zebra Capital Management Llc, a Connecticut-based fund reported 11,856 shares.

The stock decreased 0.99% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $66.98. About 27,667 shares traded. Inter Parfums, Inc. (IPAR) has risen 17.42% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.42% the S&P500. Some Historical IPAR News: 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – FY NET SALES EUR 422.0 MLN VS EUR 365.6 MLN YR AGO; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS RAISES 2018 SALES VIEW TO $665M, EST. $642.3M; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – EXPECT 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS TO COME IN AT $1.59; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO INTER PARFUMS INC TO COME IN AT $1.59; 13/03/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY EPS ABOUT $1.44, EST. $1.43; 14/03/2018 – INTERPARFUMS SA IPAR.PA – GOOD PERFORMANCES AT START OF YR HAVE LAID GROUNDWORK FOR ACHIEVING €430 MLN ANNUAL SALES TARGET IN 2018 – CEO; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC QTRLY SHR $0.51; 25/04/2018 – INTER PARFUMS INC – SEES 2018 NET SALES TO APPROXIMATE $665 MLN; 08/05/2018 – INTER PARFUMS SEES FY NET SALES $665M, EST. $660.0M; 08/05/2018 – Inter Parfums Backs FY18 Sales $665M

Analysts await Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.67 EPS, up 11.67% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.6 per share. IPAR’s profit will be $21.08M for 24.99 P/E if the $0.67 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.39 actual EPS reported by Inter Parfums, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 71.79% EPS growth.

Inter Parfums, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, makes, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company has market cap of $2.11 billion. The firm operates in two divisions, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It has a 36.21 P/E ratio. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Balmain, Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, S.T.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.65, from 1.63 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 46 investors sold XEC shares while 122 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 118 raised stakes. 93.00 million shares or 2.56% more from 90.68 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 84 were reported by Sun Life Financial Inc. Huntington State Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Boston Ptnrs owns 6.97M shares. Motco invested in 214 shares or 0% of the stock. -based Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas has invested 0.03% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bessemer Gp Incorporated stated it has 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Pnc Fincl Svcs Grp Inc has 11,476 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Company has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Morgan Stanley holds 199,035 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Delta Asset Mgmt Limited Co Tn owns 12 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Earnest Limited Com owns 222,010 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. United Capital Advisers Ltd Company owns 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 9,394 shares. Dupont Management Corporation owns 4,576 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Oaktree Capital Mngmt Lp, California-based fund reported 415,735 shares. Blackrock stated it has 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC).

Carmignac Gestion increased Booking Holdings Inc stake by 21,950 shares to 198,473 valued at $372.08M in 2019Q2. It also upped Tiffany & Co (NYSE:TIF) stake by 964,534 shares and now owns 1.62 million shares. Paypal Holdings Inc was raised too.

Analysts await Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.15 EPS, down 42.21% or $0.84 from last year’s $1.99 per share. XEC’s profit will be $116.67M for 10.93 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Cimarex Energy Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.24% EPS growth.