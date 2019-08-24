Carmignac Gestion Cut Stake in Albemarle (ALB) by $61.04 Million; Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) Shareholder Kennedy Capital Management Has Upped Stake

Carmignac Gestion decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 90.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion sold 753,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 79,222 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.50 million, down from 832,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.17% or $3.27 during the last trading session, reaching $59.95. About 1.72 million shares traded or 21.09% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE LITHIUM EXPANSION PLAN NOT ABOUT MARKET SHARE GAIN, AIMED AT MEETING LONG-TERM COMMITMENT TO CUSTOMERS – CEO; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 20/03/2018 – New Super Fast Charging Lithium Battery Unveiled Upping the Stakes for Li-on Market; 24/05/2018 – Albemarle Presenting at Conference May 30; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 9 Days; 09/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE 1Q ADJ EPS CONT OPS $1.30, EST. $1.21; 09/05/2018 – Albemarle 1Q Net $131.8M; 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – ON MAY 11, ENTERED AGREEMENTS RELATING TO AN UNCOLLARED ACCELERATED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM – SEC FILING; 22/04/2018 – DJ Albemarle Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ALB); 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15

Kennedy Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Integra Lifesciences Holdings (IART) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc bought 7,135 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.59% . The institutional investor held 100,016 shares of the laboratory analytical instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.57 million, up from 92,881 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Integra Lifesciences Holdings for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.12 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $59.9. About 273,109 shares traded. Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) has risen 3.56% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.56% the S&P500. Some Historical IART News: 09/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES OFFERING PRICES AT $58.50/SHR; 14/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Integra Capital Management for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 27/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences at Bank of America Conference May 15; 01/05/2018 – OTC Markets Group Welcomes Integra Resources Corp. to OTCQX; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES HOLDINGS SAYS RAISING ITS FULL-YEAR 2018 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE GUIDANCE RANGE BY $0.08 TO A NEW RANGE OF $0.69 TO $0.77; 25/04/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES 1Q REV. $357.1M, EST. $349.2M; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences Sees 2018 EPS 69c-EPS 77c; 25/04/2018 – Integra LifeSciences 1Q Rev $357.1M; 07/05/2018 – INTEGRA LIFESCIENCES – NEW TERMS INCLUDE DECREASE IN APPLICABLE INTEREST RATES, COMMITMENT FEES, EXTENDS MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY TO MAY 3, 2023; 23/05/2018 – RE/MAX INTEGRA Joins Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold IART shares while 70 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 69.24 million shares or 2.35% less from 70.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Citadel Advsrs Lc has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). World holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) for 1.14M shares. Sg Americas Securities Lc stated it has 7,423 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 62,534 are owned by Mutual Of America Management Ltd Liability Corp. Diversified Trust holds 16,017 shares. Conestoga Capital Advisors Lc accumulated 5,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc has 32 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Westfield Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 697,191 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. Jefferies Gp Lc reported 17,835 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Invesco Ltd has invested 0.02% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Moreover, Metropolitan Life has 0.03% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Aperio Gru Ltd Liability owns 17,364 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Proshare Advisors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Regions Fincl Corporation has invested 0% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART). Arizona State Retirement invested 0.03% in Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART).

More notable recent Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Integra LifeSciences Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2017 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on February 27, 2018, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Integra LifeSciences Introduces New Codman Specialty Surgical Products at AANS 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Integra® XT Revision Total Ankle Replacement System Offers Innovative Solution to Ankle Arthroplasty Revision Surgery – GlobeNewswire” on November 20, 2018. More interesting news about Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:IART) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (IART) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The 3 Stocks on the MFM Team’s Radar – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 15, 2019.

Kennedy Capital Management Inc, which manages about $5.67 billion and $4.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SASR) by 29,471 shares to 215,880 shares, valued at $6.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Community Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UCFC) by 58,826 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,802 shares, and cut its stake in Quantenna Communications Inc.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $70,850 activity.

More notable recent Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Albemarle: The Key Risk – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Read This Before You Buy Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) Because Of Its P/E Ratio – Yahoo Finance” published on May 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB): Is It A Good Long Term Opportunity? – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Albemarle Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Albemarle Corporation (ALB) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 14, 2019.

Carmignac Gestion, which manages about $8.58 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cimarex Energy Co (NYSE:XEC) by 57,745 shares to 160,212 shares, valued at $11.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spirit Airlines Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 2.52M shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.66M shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Holdings Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Management Limited Liability Company accumulated 7,300 shares. Grp One Trading LP accumulated 28,506 shares. 9,436 were reported by Bangor Bank & Trust. Eaton Vance Mgmt owns 112,675 shares. The Maryland-based Torray Ltd Co has invested 1.3% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Millennium Limited Com has invested 0% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Winch Advisory Service Ltd Limited Liability Company has 163 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Insur Com The has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Aldebaran Financial invested in 18,114 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Bk holds 0.09% or 309,062 shares in its portfolio. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 4,282 shares. Brown Advisory Inc reported 17,512 shares. Captrust Fincl Advisors reported 0% stake. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advisors has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB).