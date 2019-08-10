Carmignac Gestion Boosted Stake in Spirit Airlines (SAVE) by $131.09 Million; Broadfin Capital Has Lowered Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (CPRX) Holding by $2.06 Million; Share Value Declined

Broadfin Capital Llc decreased its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc (CPRX) by 6.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadfin Capital Llc sold 411,300 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.99% . The hedge fund held 5.86 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.87 million, down from 6.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadfin Capital Llc who had been investing in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $520.81 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 852,069 shares traded. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) has risen 72.66% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 72.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CPRX News: 29/05/2018 – CPRX FIRDAPSE GETS FDA PRIORITY REVIEW STATUS; 14/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharma Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 29/03/2018 – CATALYST SUBMITS NDA FOR FIRDAPSE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CPRX); 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS INC – CATALYST HAD NO REVENUES IN YEAR 2017 OR 2016; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 08/03/2018 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to Hold Fourth Quarter and Year-End Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, March 1; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse® (Amifampridine Phosphate) for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 14/03/2018 – CATALYST PHARMACEUTICALS – BASED ON CURRENT FINANCIAL POSITION, CASH FORECAST CO BELIEVES IT HAS SUFFICIENT FUNDS TO SUPPORT OPERATIONS THROUGH 2019

Carmignac Gestion increased its stake in Spirit Airlines Inc (SAVE) by 1831.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Carmignac Gestion bought 2.52M shares as the company’s stock declined 19.27% . The institutional investor held 2.66 million shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $140.53M, up from 137,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Carmignac Gestion who had been investing in Spirit Airlines Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $39.97. About 974,427 shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 12/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms Spirit Airlines at ‘BB+’; Revises Outlook to Negative; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS EXPLORING OPPORTUNITIES THAT WOULD ALLOW CO TO GROW 2019 CAPACITY BETWEEN 13% TO 15%; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SEES EFFECTIVE TAX RATE 24% IN 2Q, FY; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 24/05/2018 – Ahoy St. Croix! Spirit Airlines Expands Service from South Florida to the U.S. Virgin Islands; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 09/03/2018 – Spirit Airlines asks FAA for ground stop for all its flights; 09/05/2018 – Tyvor Capital Buys New 1.4% Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $80,750 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.22, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 9 investors sold CPRX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 20 raised stakes. 60.36 million shares or 24.87% more from 48.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX). Raymond James Financial Advsr invested in 236,901 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 76,194 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares, a New York-based fund reported 15,089 shares. National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 459,751 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Co accumulated 112,568 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Moreover, Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated has 0% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 54,900 shares. Knott David M holds 1.04% or 510,847 shares. Baker Bros Advsrs LP invested in 2.90M shares. Voya Management Limited Co holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 41,149 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corporation holds 0% of its portfolio in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 15,319 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 5,000 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Regions holds 1,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Panagora Asset Mgmt has 0.01% invested in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) for 297,238 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc, Missouri-based fund reported 27,000 shares.

Broadfin Capital Llc, which manages about $1.26 billion and $484.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nevro Corp by 322,615 shares to 622,615 shares, valued at $38.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Inc by 50,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,300 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics In.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold SAVE shares while 72 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 67.01 million shares or 1.09% more from 66.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maine-based Schroder Investment Management Gru has invested 0.07% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Citadel Limited Com invested in 0.01% or 469,958 shares. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Limited Partnership Nc holds 207,924 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Trexquant LP reported 24,813 shares. Renaissance Technology Ltd Company, New York-based fund reported 761,000 shares. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Lc holds 0.01% or 16,950 shares in its portfolio. Susquehanna Group Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Ironwood Inv Management Limited Liability Company owns 1.54% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 35,875 shares. Legal And General Group Inc Public Ltd Com holds 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) or 16,786 shares. First Midwest Bankshares Division holds 0.11% or 15,227 shares. Geode Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 820,140 shares. 137,369 were accumulated by Creative Planning. Parkside Bank & Trust And accumulated 330 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Northern Corporation invested in 851,948 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Toronto Dominion Fincl Bank holds 0% of its portfolio in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 325 shares.

