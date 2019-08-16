Carmignac Gestion Boosted By $3.98 Million Its Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) Stake; Seattle Genetics (SGEN) Has 1.54 Sentiment

Seattle Genetics Inc (SGEN) investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.51, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 137 funds increased and opened new holdings, while 89 decreased and sold stakes in Seattle Genetics Inc. The funds in our database now possess: 157.61 million shares, down from 158.71 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Seattle Genetics Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 4 to 3 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 14 Reduced: 75 Increased: 86 New Position: 51.

Carmignac Gestion increased Cimarex Energy Co (XEC) stake by 56.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carmignac Gestion acquired 57,745 shares as Cimarex Energy Co (XEC)’s stock declined 24.24%. The Carmignac Gestion holds 160,212 shares with $11.20M value, up from 102,467 last quarter. Cimarex Energy Co now has $4.12B valuation. The stock increased 5.43% or $2.09 during the last trading session, reaching $40.59. About 1.48M shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 49.51% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.51% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – Cimarex Agrees to Sell Ward County Assets for $570 million; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX YEAR 2018 PRODUCTION & CAPITAL GUIDANCE UNCHANGED; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 30/05/2018 – Cimarex at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Tudor Pickering & Co

Seattle Genetics, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies to treat cancer worldwide. The company has market cap of $12.84 billion. It markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate for relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma and relapsed systemic anaplastic large cell lymphoma. It currently has negative earnings. The firm also develops SGN-CD33A that is in Phase III clinical trial to evaluate SGN-CD33A in combination with hypomethylating agents in previously untreated older patients, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia ; ASG-22ME, which is in Phase I clinical trial for Nectin-4-positive solid tumors, including bladder cancer; SGN-LIV1A that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with LIV-1-positive metastatic breast cancer; and SGN-CD19A, which is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed DLBCL, as well as in Phase II trial for patients with newly diagnosed DLBCL.

Baker Bros. Advisors Lp holds 23.93% of its portfolio in Seattle Genetics, Inc. for 51.05 million shares. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. owns 76,873 shares or 7.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Domini Impact Investments Llc has 3.51% invested in the company for 3,120 shares. The New York-based Opus Point Partners Management Llc has invested 1.77% in the stock. Capital International Sarl, a California-based fund reported 188,200 shares.

The stock increased 3.51% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $79.4. About 203,682 shares traded. Seattle Genetics, Inc. (SGEN) has risen 8.86% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SGEN News: 15/03/2018 – Seattle Genetics Appoints Dr. Alpna Seth to Bd of Directors; 12/04/2018 – Seattle Genetics Highlights Novel Antibody-Drug Conjugate Technologies and Immuno-Oncology Program Advances at the American; 20/03/2018 – FDA hands Seattle Genetics its 5th OK for Adcetris. But can they actually sell it for frontline Hodgkin lymphoma?; 20/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF ADCETRIS® (BRENTUXIMAB; 24/04/2018 – ADC Therapeutics’ PBD-based anti-HER2 antibody drug conjugate terminated due to safety; 26/03/2018 – Astellas and Seattle Genetics Receive FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Enfortumab Vedotin in Locally Advanced or Metast; 16/04/2018 – CELLDEX – TO DISCONTINUE GLEMBATUMUMAB VEDOTIN PROGRAM ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 20/03/2018 – FDA expands approval of Adcetris for first-line treatment of Stage lll or IV classical Hodgkin lymphoma in combination with chemotherapy; 17/05/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS TO REPORT ENFORTUMAB VEDOTIN STUDY DATA; 09/03/2018 – SEATTLE GENETICS COMPLETES TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF CASCADI

Analysts await Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.37 EPS, down 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.24 actual EPS reported by Seattle Genetics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.17% negative EPS growth.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $9,617 activity. Shares for $9,617 were bought by STEWART LISA A on Tuesday, March 5.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold XEC shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Mercantile Tru owns 2,159 shares. Speece Thorson Cap has invested 1.67% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Price T Rowe Assoc Incorporated Md invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Cordasco Net has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Ashfield Capital Prtnrs Llc has 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 3,856 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank accumulated 0.02% or 4,523 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 24,802 shares. Cibc Asset Mgmt has 10,736 shares. Silvercrest Asset Group Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,356 shares. Carmignac Gestion owns 160,212 shares. Regions Corp holds 0.01% or 9,826 shares in its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The holds 170,137 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chevy Chase Tru Holdg holds 82,819 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru & Bk accumulated 74,128 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Ltd, Delaware-based fund reported 4,589 shares.

Carmignac Gestion decreased Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 9,820 shares to 86,771 valued at $8.26M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) stake by 60,027 shares and now owns 279,735 shares. Nutrien Ltd was reduced too.

Among 11 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Cimarex Energy has $140 highest and $5100 lowest target. $81.18’s average target is 100.00% above currents $40.59 stock price. Cimarex Energy had 23 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, August 15 report. Imperial Capital downgraded it to “In-Line” rating and $5800 target in Tuesday, July 16 report. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Hold”. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, May 20. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Williams Capital Group. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Wednesday, August 7. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Buy” on Monday, June 24. Citigroup maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Thursday, July 18. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $9000 target. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, August 6 with “Buy”.