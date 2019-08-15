Carmax (KMX) Valuation Rose While Asset Management Advisors Increased Position; Granahan Investment Management Upped Its Bgc Partners (BGCP) Stake by $714,785 as Shares Rose

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52M, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $83.32. About 492,182 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 15/05/2018 – SQ Advisors Buys New 2.8% Position in CarMax; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F

Granahan Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Bgc Partners Inc (BGCP) by 34.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc bought 142,957 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% . The hedge fund held 559,385 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97 million, up from 416,428 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Bgc Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $0.035 during the last trading session, reaching $4.875. About 705,454 shares traded. BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) has declined 19.01% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BGCP News: 08/03/2018 – Medadyn Partners With BGC International Holdings For Billions In Verifiable Gold To Back Cryptocurrency Transactions; 03/05/2018 – CORRECT: BGC PARTNERS 2Q REV. FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS & NEWMARK GROUP TO REPAY REMAINING BALANCE OF $575; 07/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – FUNDED PURCHASE USING PROCEEDS FROM CONTROLLED EQUITY OFFERING PROGRAM; 19/04/2018 – DJ BGC Partners Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BGCP); 26/03/2018 – BGC’S AMEREX ENERGY SERVICES WINS MANDATE FOR NA MARRIOTT SITES; 29/05/2018 – NEWMARK GROUP – CO’S ACQUISITION OF RKF IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE BEFORE END OF YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners Long-term Issuer Default Ratings at ‘BBB-‘ and Short-term IDRs at ‘F3’; 23/03/2018 – BGC PARTNERS INC – CREDIT AGREEMENT REPLACED PREVIOUSLY EXISTING BGC CREDIT AGREEMENT OF $150 MLN BETWEEN PARTIES; 08/05/2018 – Fitch Assigned Stable Rating Outlooks to Cantor Fitzgerald and BGC Partners

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81 billion and $1.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kinsale Capital Group by 135,641 shares to 64,490 shares, valued at $4.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Propetro Holding by 77,841 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 477,883 shares, and cut its stake in Chegg Inc (NYSE:CHGG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.25 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 34 investors sold BGCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 165.20 million shares or 0.03% less from 165.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0% or 50,991 shares. Weiss Asset LP holds 25,933 shares. Stifel has 36,989 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale holds 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 22,949 shares. Regent Mgmt Limited Company reported 66,700 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability accumulated 66,525 shares or 0% of the stock. Hbk Lp has 0.01% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) for 87,700 shares. American & Management reported 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Millennium Management stated it has 1.43M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Blackrock Inc holds 0% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) or 12.62M shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Segall Bryant And Hamill Ltd Co, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.91 million shares. Etrade Lc holds 0.02% in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP) or 124,996 shares. Comml Bank Of Ny Mellon Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP). Blair William & Il stated it has 25,738 shares.