Carmax (KMX) Stock Value Rose While Turtle Creek Asset Management Has Trimmed Its Position; Grainger W W (GWW) Position Has Boosted by Laurion Capital Management Lp

Laurion Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Grainger W W Inc (GWW) by 30.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Laurion Capital Management Lp bought 3,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The hedge fund held 13,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.68 million, up from 10,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Laurion Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Grainger W W Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $295.56. About 332,808 shares traded. W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) has declined 13.50% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical GWW News: 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC – CHANGE IN HOLDINGS ARE AS OF MARCH 31, 2018 AND COMPARED WITH THE PREVIOUS QUARTER ENDED AS OF DEC 31, 2017; 21/04/2018 – DJ WW Grainger Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GWW); 08/05/2018 – Moody’s downgrades Grainger’s senior unsecured rating to A3 and short-term rating to P-2; outlook stable; 19/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC – EXPECTS 2018 SALES GROWTH OF 5 TO 8 PERCENT AND EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $14.30 TO $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises 2018 View To EPS $14.30-EPS $15.30; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger 1Q EPS $4.07; 30/05/2018 – GRAINGER’S HEAD OF COMMUNICATIONS AND INVESTOR RELATIONS TO RETIRE; 19/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Year Sales Guidance to Range of 5% to 8%; 25/04/2018 – W W GRAINGER INC GWW.N INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 6.3 PCT TO $1.36/SHR; 25/04/2018 – WW Grainger Raises Dividend to $1.36

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 26.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc sold 173,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 477,700 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.48 million, down from 651,050 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $86.75. About 970,182 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.68 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 50 investors sold GWW shares while 201 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 116 raised stakes. 38.56 million shares or 10.60% less from 43.13 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Covington Capital Mngmt reported 67 shares. Fil Limited reported 87,749 shares stake. Cambridge Inv Advisors holds 0.01% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) or 2,323 shares. Franklin stated it has 0.09% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Meiji Yasuda Life Company reported 3,951 shares. Moreover, Brown Capital Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) for 2,500 shares. Jensen Investment Mngmt reported 0.01% stake. Mcf holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Japan-based Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.04% in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW). Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 42,793 shares in its portfolio. Bank & Trust Of Hawaii holds 2,045 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 5,512 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Huntington Bank & Trust reported 1,276 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Norinchukin State Bank The invested in 0.03% or 6,349 shares. Farmers Merchants Invs holds 10,036 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio.

Laurion Capital Management Lp, which manages about $4.98B and $10.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conagra Brands Inc (Call) (NYSE:CAG) by 319,165 shares to 16,100 shares, valued at $427,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fedex Corp (Put) (NYSE:FDX) by 118,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 146,900 shares, and cut its stake in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS).

Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc, which manages about $1.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Magna International Inc (NYSE:MGA) by 142,225 shares to 1.45 million shares, valued at $72.24M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Urban Outfitters Inc (NASDAQ:URBN) by 2.68 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Smith (A.O.) Corp (NYSE:AOS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.45, from 1.24 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 41 investors sold KMX shares while 187 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 148.14 million shares or 5.96% less from 157.53 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon Invs Ltd Company has 8,044 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Sib Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 82,746 shares. Hm Payson And has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). James Investment Research has 29 shares. Heritage Wealth invested in 0% or 12,213 shares. Us Financial Bank De stated it has 0.01% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Carnegie Cap Asset Limited Liability Co invested in 17,510 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Counsel invested in 228,196 shares or 1.91% of the stock. Raymond James Services Advsr Inc holds 0.02% or 70,154 shares. Gideon Capital Advisors holds 19,041 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Campbell & Investment Adviser Ltd Llc reported 0.16% stake. Baillie Gifford & has 442,585 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Wms Prtn accumulated 3,170 shares. Wells Fargo & Co Mn holds 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 1.49M shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md invested in 3.57 million shares or 0.04% of the stock.