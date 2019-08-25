Carmax (KMX) Stock Rose While Makaira Partners Has Decreased Position by $1.12 Million; As Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Share Value Declined, Ejf Capital Has Lifted Holding by $8.37 Million

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.45% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $80.83. About 1.74 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q EPS 67c; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – CURRENTLY PLAN TO OPEN 15 STORES IN FISCAL 2019 AND BETWEEN 13 AND 16 STORES IN FISCAL 2020; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup

Ejf Capital Llc increased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 336.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ejf Capital Llc bought 190,232 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 246,781 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.96 million, up from 56,549 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ejf Capital Llc who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.20B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.38% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $42.57. About 546,683 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500. Some Historical AGO News: 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Filed Adversary Complaint Against Puerto Rico, Fincl Oversight and Management Board for Puerto Rico; 02/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Ltd. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 per Common Share; 23/05/2018 – AGO: SEEKING JUDGMENT DECLARING REVISED FISCAL PLAN UNLAWFUL; 07/05/2018 – MOODY’S AFFIRMS ASSURED GUARANTY’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Assured again sues Puerto Rico, board over fiscal plan; 23/05/2018 – Assured Guaranty Files Responding Adversary Complaint, Reaffirms Invitation to Good Faith Negotiations; 28/03/2018 – Assured Guaranty: Puerto Rico’s Newest Plan Projects $6 Billion Available for Creditors in First 6 Years; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – ASSURED GUARANTY LTD AGO.N SAYS “IS WELL RESERVED FOR ITS MUNICIPAL EXPOSURES AND, DUE TO NON-ACCELERATION FEATURE, DOES NOT FACE LIQUIDITY RISKS”; 23/04/2018 – Assured Guaranty Says It Doesn’t Face Liquidity Risks

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taylor Asset reported 15.93% stake. Balasa Dinverno Foltz Ltd Liability has invested 0.33% in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 23,874 shares. Great Lakes Advsr Ltd Liability Co stated it has 14,990 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Aqr Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 3.44M shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). C M Bidwell Associate Limited stated it has 1,995 shares. Zeke Capital Advsrs invested in 11,654 shares. Amp Capital Investors invested in 0% or 12,100 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Com owns 50,435 shares. Jane Street Grp Incorporated Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 24,297 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv reported 2.12M shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Com invested in 384,334 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Street invested in 1.91 million shares. Evergreen Ltd Liability Corp holds 9,184 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Ejf Capital Llc, which manages about $7.64 billion and $837.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (NYSE:STL) by 769,489 shares to 2.61 million shares, valued at $48.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Citizens Finl Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 24,575 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.18 million shares, and cut its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB).

More notable recent Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Be Sure To Check Out Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Investors Who Bought Ship Finance International (NYSE:SFL) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 57% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) Stock Three Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 28% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Investors Who Bought Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Five Years Ago Are Now Down 39% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Glenmede Trust Na reported 13,403 shares. Svcs Automobile Association owns 54,066 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Axa owns 81,640 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Moreover, Asset Inc has 0.05% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 13,142 shares. Sarasin Prtn Ltd Liability Partnership, United Kingdom-based fund reported 762,155 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv invested in 6,252 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,748 are held by Brown Brothers Harriman & Commerce. Beacon Financial Gru invested in 5,267 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Dsam Ptnrs (London) Ltd holds 0.03% or 3,350 shares. Cwm Limited Liability Corp has 410 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Goldman Sachs holds 0.03% or 1.30 million shares. 7,917 were reported by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors. Texas-based Petrus Tru Lta has invested 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Redmond Asset Mngmt Ltd Com holds 88,884 shares or 2.7% of its portfolio.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 earnings per share, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 15.08 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual earnings per share reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should We Worry About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Can CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 30, 2019.