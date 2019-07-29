Carmax (KMX) Stock Price Rose While Budros Ruhlin & Roe Has Lowered by $360,939 Its Stake; Buckhead Capital Management Has Lowered Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Position as Stock Rose

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 20.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc sold 5,231 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,138 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 25,369 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $91.31. About 765,179 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Prelim Rtgs; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 19/04/2018 – DJ CarMax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KMX); 04/04/2018 – CARMAX 4Q REV. $4.08B, EST. $4.18B; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup

Buckhead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 25.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Buckhead Capital Management Llc sold 22,758 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.52% with the market. The hedge fund held 64,871 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, down from 87,629 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Buckhead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $290.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $115.64. About 4.29M shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 09/05/2018 – Procter & Gamble Announces $1.25B Debt Tender Offer; 19/04/2018 – P&G Slogs Through ‘Difficult’ Markets for Sales Growth –Update; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer in talks with P&G for consumer health unit sale – CNBC; 10/04/2018 – P&G BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 71.72C/SHR FROM 68.96C, EST. 70C; 10/04/2018 – P&G DECLARES DIV BOOST; 19/04/2018 – Teva and the Procter & Gamble Company Have Agreed to Terminate the PGT Healthcare Partnership; 29/03/2018 – Amazon Private Brands Will Expand into Pet Accessories, Diapers, Lawn & Garden and OTC in 2018, Report Indicates; 22/03/2018 – Gillette Launches Latest Innovations and Upgrades with a Strong Declaration That “One Size” Does Not, in Fact, Fit All Men; 19/04/2018 – P&G’s quarterly sales beat estimates; 16/03/2018 – Ranir, LLC vs The Procter & Gamble Company | Terminated-Settled | 03/15/2018

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc, which manages about $1.96B and $92.34M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo & Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 14,376 shares to 37,416 shares, valued at $1.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 8,643 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,094 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Index Etf (EFA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Australia-based Macquarie Limited has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 256,564 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman owns 1,748 shares. Harris Associate LP holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 378,836 shares. American Research Mgmt holds 250 shares. Riverpark Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1,312 shares. Baillie Gifford And Co holds 0.03% or 457,023 shares in its portfolio. Sterling Capital Limited Liability reported 0.79% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Cornerstone Advsr Inc holds 0.02% or 2,514 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares owns 0% invested in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 1,882 shares. First Mercantile Trust Com holds 954 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. 4 are held by Whittier Company Of Nevada Inc. Hudson Valley Invest Advsr Adv holds 10,514 shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.09% or 18,505 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 141,111 shares.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.89M for 17.04 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30 before the open. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66 billion for 27.27 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Buckhead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.27 billion and $320.72M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,137 shares to 77,388 shares, valued at $10.82M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 3,795 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,302 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 16 sales for $262.64 million activity. Grabowski Mary Theresa sold 19,049 shares worth $1.81 million. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock. The insider Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M. $895,500 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Francisco Ma. Fatima. Matthew Price sold $1.98 million worth of stock. Posada Juan Fernando also sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares.