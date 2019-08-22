Carmax (KMX) Stock Price Rose While Asset Management Advisors Has Increased Holding by $1.76 Million; Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Continues to Hold Holding in Illinois Tool Wks (ITW)

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $83.83. About 426,512 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CARMAX INC – ESTIMATE CAPITAL EXPENDITURES WILL INCREASE TO APPROXIMATELY $340 MLN IN FISCAL 2019

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 841.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc bought 14,595 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 16,330 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34M, up from 1,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $152.16. About 358,738 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 22/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Illinois Tool Works on March 20 for “Power source for reducing electromagnetic interference; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Organic Revenue Growth 3%; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 05/03/2018 Illinois Tool Trading Activity Rises to Triple 20 Day Average; 25/04/2018 – US Construction Adhesive & Sealants Market to 2023 – Henkel Dominates, Followed by Arkema (Bostik), ITW, Mapei, and HB Fuller – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 21/05/2018 – WINTON REDUCED APD, FB, ITW, GOOGL, MMM IN 1Q: 13F; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – CORRECT: ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $1.90 TO $2.00, EST. $1.97

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management Llc, which manages about $328.35M and $165.47 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 4,810 shares to 15,778 shares, valued at $2.64M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 8,735 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,200 shares, and cut its stake in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smithbridge Asset Mgmt De reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Canandaigua State Bank & Tru holds 6,749 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Northern Corp reported 14.01M shares. Metropolitan Life Insur Communications Ny accumulated 163,429 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 4,297 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Baxter Bros reported 8,135 shares. Monroe Savings Bank And Mi holds 4,202 shares. Camarda Finance Advisors Limited Liability holds 0.28% or 1,016 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Investment Mngmt reported 1.72% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Weiss Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 0.02% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Blue Chip Ptnrs has 3,730 shares. Loudon Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.61% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). First Personal Financial Services holds 0.02% or 364 shares in its portfolio. Lodestar Inv Counsel Limited Liability Corp Il, Illinois-based fund reported 156,260 shares. The Sweden-based Nordea has invested 0.01% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wellington Mgmt Group Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.05% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Hsbc Holdings Public Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 103,839 shares in its portfolio. Osborne Ptnrs Cap Limited Liability Co invested 0.04% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Nomura Asset Mgmt Comm stated it has 29,588 shares. Utah Retirement System accumulated 32,050 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Citigroup holds 94,222 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Huntington National Bank has invested 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Argent Comm stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). James Research reported 0% stake. Bluecrest Cap holds 0.05% or 17,877 shares in its portfolio. Needham Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 105,500 shares. Check Mngmt Ca reported 3.08% stake. Thornburg Invest holds 450,033 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Keybank National Association Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 9,306 shares. Stifel holds 0.02% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) for 79,876 shares.