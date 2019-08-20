Carmax (KMX) Shares Rose While Makaira Partners Has Lowered Holding by $1.12 Million; As Quanta Svcs (PWR) Share Value Declined, Mcrae Capital Management Upped by $799,200 Its Stake

Makaira Partners Llc decreased its stake in Carmax Inc (KMX) by 2.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Makaira Partners Llc sold 16,235 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The hedge fund held 718,765 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $50.17 million, down from 735,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Makaira Partners Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.90% or $2.49 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 790,689 shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500.

Mcrae Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Quanta Svcs Inc (PWR) by 15.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcrae Capital Management Inc bought 21,600 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.40% . The institutional investor held 165,300 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.24M, up from 143,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Quanta Svcs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.82B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $33.26. About 461,274 shares traded. Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) has risen 12.44% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.44% the S&P500. Some Historical PWR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Quanta Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PWR); 10/04/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Mar Rev NT$71.85B; 25/04/2018 – ASETEK RECEIVES CONFIRMATION OF HPC AWARD FROM QUANTA COMPUTER; 23/05/2018 – Quanta Services Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 16/05/2018 – Quanta Services Rises for 10 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 26/03/2018 – QUANTA 4Q OPER PROFIT NT$4.11B, EST. NT$5.23B; 25/04/2018 – Asetek: Asetek Receives confirmation of HPC award from Quanta Computer; 03/05/2018 – QUANTA SERVICES INC PWR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $2.55 TO $2.95; 03/05/2018 – Quanta Services 1Q Net $37.6M; 10/05/2018 – Quanta Computer Inc. Apr Rev NT$69.24B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Synovus Fin invested in 0% or 108 shares. The Virginia-based Verus Fincl Inc has invested 1.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Fuller Thaler Asset Management reported 5,660 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.05% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) or 132,715 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 11,707 shares. Proshare Limited Liability Corp accumulated 48,262 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 8,897 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). New York-based Palestra Capital Management Ltd has invested 3.28% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ing Groep Nv has 5,033 shares. Personal Capital Advisors owns 7,104 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Barclays Pcl holds 268,046 shares. Dorsey And Whitney Tru Limited Co reported 0.04% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pettyjohn Wood And White owns 24,535 shares. Long Road Counsel Lc accumulated 3.66% or 85,600 shares.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “CarMax Shares Trade Higher After Positive Q1 Earnings – Benzinga” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Wall Street Betting on Upside for KMX Stock with Earnings Near – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CarMax skids 7% as Wedbush cites weakening metrics – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.

Analysts await CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) to report earnings on September, 25. They expect $1.34 EPS, up 8.06% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.24 per share. KMX’s profit will be $221.88 million for 15.57 P/E if the $1.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.59 actual EPS reported by CarMax, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.72% negative EPS growth.