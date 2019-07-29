Carmax (KMX) Shares Rose While Asset Management Advisors Lifted Stake; Cibc World Markets Stake in Xilinx (XLNX) Boosted as Share Price Declined

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 1.42 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 12/04/2018 – Fitch to Rate CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; Issues Presale; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 04/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2015-3 and 2017-3; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q CarMax Auto Finance Income Rose 21.9% to $101.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2

Cibc World Markets Inc increased its stake in Xilinx Inc (XLNX) by 223.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc World Markets Inc bought 75,651 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 109,520 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.89M, up from 33,869 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc World Markets Inc who had been investing in Xilinx Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $30.32B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.35% or $6.82 during the last trading session, reaching $120.77. About 5.83M shares traded or 51.68% up from the average. Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) has risen 60.20% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.77% the S&P500. Some Historical XLNX News: 13/03/2018 – Broadcom for Xilinx, Mellanox? Or Just More Capital Returns? — Barron’s Blog; 03/04/2018 – Abaco Announces Industry’s First 3U VPX Solution to Feature new Xilinx RF System-on-Chip Technology; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Adds Cisco, Cuts Xilinx: 13F; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: June Quarter Tax Rate Is Expected to Be Approximately 10% -14%; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Xilinx May Benefit, Industry Best in More Than 3 Yrs; 25/04/2018 – XILINX INC – OPERATING EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY $260 MLN FOR JUNE QUARTER; 11/05/2018 – China’s ZTE paid over $2.3 bln to U.S. exporters last year, ZTE; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx 4Q EPS 64c; 17/03/2018 – Xilinx Technology Enables 5G for Hyper-Connected Urban Society at University of Bristol Smart Internet Lab; 25/04/2018 – Xilinx: 1Q Operating Expenses Are Expected to Be Approximately $260 Million

Cibc World Markets Inc, which manages about $21.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Textron Inc (NYSE:TXT) by 10,751 shares to 6,382 shares, valued at $323,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Waste Connections Inc by 147,261 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.23 million shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (XME).

More notable recent Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Xilinx (XLNX) to Report Q1 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Stocks – Google, Starbucks and T-Mobile Push S&P, Nasdaq to New Highs – Yahoo Finance” published on July 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Can Xilinx, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:XLNX) ROE Continue To Surpass The Industry Average? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Xilinx’s Guidance Hit by China Uncertainty – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Xilinx, Inc. 2020 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 38 investors sold XLNX shares while 230 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 207.03 million shares or 6.62% less from 221.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Ltd Company holds 7.67 million shares. Minnesota-based Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.16% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Bessemer Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.09% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). 20,368 are held by Private Advisor Grp Limited Com. First Eagle Inv Management Ltd reported 528,662 shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. 10,539 are held by Jump Trading Ltd Llc. Advisory Services Net Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 6,902 shares in its portfolio. Stratos Wealth Partners invested 0.06% in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX). Moreover, Bb&T Securities Limited Co has 0% invested in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) for 3,226 shares. Comerica Retail Bank holds 0.06% or 56,765 shares in its portfolio. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv owns 348,245 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Ferguson Wellman Cap Mngmt reported 89,490 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 2,825 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Laffer Invs reported 31,711 shares. Provise Mngmt Gp reported 3,540 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.