Carmax (KMX) Shares Rose While Asset Management Advisors Increased Position by $1.76 Million; Teekay (TK) Share Price Rose While Dalton Investments Has Cut Its Position by $4.17 Million

Asset Management Advisors Llc increased its stake in Carmax Inc. (KMX) by 47.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Asset Management Advisors Llc bought 25,440 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.01% . The institutional investor held 79,146 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.52 million, up from 53,706 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Asset Management Advisors Llc who had been investing in Carmax Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.49 during the last trading session, reaching $85.39. About 1.24 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 16.87% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.87% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Sees Capital Expenditures Rising to About $340M in Fiscal 2019; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Rates CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX INC -; 02/04/2018 – Carmax Inc expected to post earnings of 87 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup; 09/04/2018 – CARMAX MINING – WILL ACQUIRE ADDITIONAL MINERAL TENURES LOCATED CONTIGUOUS TO 100% OWNED EAGLEHEAD POLYMETALLIC PORPHYRY COPPER PROJECT; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 15 Stores in Fiscal 2019

Dalton Investments Llc decreased its stake in Teekay Corporation (TK) by 89.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dalton Investments Llc sold 1.39 million shares as the company’s stock rose 10.14% . The hedge fund held 156,745 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $614,000, down from 1.55M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dalton Investments Llc who had been investing in Teekay Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $345.35M market cap company. The stock increased 3.94% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $3.43. About 294,003 shares traded. Teekay Corporation (NYSE:TK) has declined 34.58% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.58% the S&P500. Some Historical TK News: 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N -ALAN SEMPLE HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS NEW CHAIR OF AUDIT COMMITTEE; 14/03/2018 Teekay Corporation Announces Changes to Board of Directors; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.21; 14/03/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – EILEEN MERCIER RETIRED FROM HER POSITION AS AUDIT COMMITTEE CHAIR, MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF CO, EFFECTIVE MARCH 12, 2018; 17/05/2018 – Teekay Corp Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – Arctic Ocean ice near record low for winter, boost for shipping; 17/05/2018 – Teekay 1Q Loss/Shr $0.21; 17/05/2018 – TEEKAY CORP TK.N – QTRLY GAAP REVENUES $394 MLN VS $543.5 MLN; 04/04/2018 – Teekay Corporation Declares Dividend; 05/04/2018 – Norway targets IMO to halve global shipping emissions by 2050

Dalton Investments Llc, which manages about $3.14 billion and $229.02M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Icici Bk Ltd (NYSE:IBN) by 107,039 shares to 2.37 million shares, valued at $27.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Greentree Hospitalty Group L by 468,829 shares in the quarter, for a total of 616,923 shares, and has risen its stake in Best Inc.

